Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Subhash Ghai birthday party: Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted at the bash

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    To make the veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai's birthday memorable, from Salman Khan to Aishwarya Rai, we look at celebs spotted at the birthday party of the iconic director.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Last night the stellar and veteran director Subhash Ghai, who has entertained us with some of the best movies, celebrated his birthday. Many celebrities attended his bash. 

    The three big names who stole the limelight were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Indeed all of them looked stylish as they posed for the media.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, the diva Ekta Kapoor is signing for 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'?

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the birthday bash of Subhash Ghai with actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The couple looked stunning.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Salman Khan looked dapper and immaculate in a black t-shirt and maroon color pants as he arrived with a swag at the veteran filmmaker's birthday bash.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan who made his B-town debut with Subhash Ghai's Kanchi also arrived at the birthday celebrations of Subhash Ghai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher posed together and had gala time ringing in the filmmaker's birthday. They were all smiles posing for the paps.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Veteran Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha who has given many hit films in his career made his starry appearance at Subhash Ghai's birthday party in an all-blue outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actors Ronit and Rohit Roy also made an appearance at the birthday fiesta of Subhash Ghai with their wives. They also looked picture-perfect, striking a pose for the paps.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Meezaan Jafferi also arrived at the birthday bash of Subhash Ghai. He kept it stylish and sleek, dressed in a printed blue open shirt with a white t-shirt inside it and cream pants.

    Talking about Salman Khan's upcoming films, he will reprise his role of Tiger in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The movie, titled Tiger 3, is slated to have a grand theatrical release in November 2023.

    ALSO READ: Will 'Pathaan' smash the opening day box office collection of these five superhit films?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals she took money to buy house, says, 'She has taken large amount from me' vma

    Did Nora Fatehi take money from Sukesh Chandrasekhar to buy house in Morocco? Read this

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut? vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

    Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'? vma

    Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'?

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations vma

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail

    Recent Stories

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu; check details AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu; check details

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing' - adt

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing'

    Kylie Jenner gets criticise by PETA, Netizens for flaunting realistic lion head gown at Schiaparelli show RBA

    Kylie Jenner gets criticise by PETA, Netizens for flaunting realistic lion head gown at Schiaparelli show

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Apple iOS 16.3 update released know features Which phones are compatible How to install it gcw

    Apple iOS 16.3 update released: Which phones are compatible? How to install it?

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon