Subhash Ghai birthday party: Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted at the bash
To make the veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai's birthday memorable, from Salman Khan to Aishwarya Rai, we look at celebs spotted at the birthday party of the iconic director.
Last night the stellar and veteran director Subhash Ghai, who has entertained us with some of the best movies, celebrated his birthday. Many celebrities attended his bash.
The three big names who stole the limelight were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Indeed all of them looked stylish as they posed for the media.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the birthday bash of Subhash Ghai with actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The couple looked stunning.
Salman Khan looked dapper and immaculate in a black t-shirt and maroon color pants as he arrived with a swag at the veteran filmmaker's birthday bash.
Bollywood Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan who made his B-town debut with Subhash Ghai's Kanchi also arrived at the birthday celebrations of Subhash Ghai.
Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher posed together and had gala time ringing in the filmmaker's birthday. They were all smiles posing for the paps.
Veteran Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha who has given many hit films in his career made his starry appearance at Subhash Ghai's birthday party in an all-blue outfit.
Bollywood actors Ronit and Rohit Roy also made an appearance at the birthday fiesta of Subhash Ghai with their wives. They also looked picture-perfect, striking a pose for the paps.
Bollywood actor Meezaan Jafferi also arrived at the birthday bash of Subhash Ghai. He kept it stylish and sleek, dressed in a printed blue open shirt with a white t-shirt inside it and cream pants.
Talking about Salman Khan's upcoming films, he will reprise his role of Tiger in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The movie, titled Tiger 3, is slated to have a grand theatrical release in November 2023.
