Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Neetu Singh and other celebs

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 8:25 PM IST

    In today's edition of celebs spotted, let us look at the A-lister crowd of B-town celebrities who got papped out and about in Mumbai by the dedicated team of paparazzi and photogs.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily thing in our B-town industry. While paps are always dedicated and working hard in capturing the latest looks of celebs, it is true that in most cases, bollywood celebs rock even their routine gymming outfit.

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry. Besides, the paps also captured other celebs out and about in the city. Let us have a look at the celebs spotted in the city.

    ALSO READ: Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Pashmina Roshan, and other celebrities

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Iconic bollywood diva Malaika Arora who has been winning hearts with her hit series, Moving In With Malaika on Disney + Hotstar, was spotted by paps arriving from her car in Bandra. Malaika kept it sleek by posing for the paps dressed in a black full-sleeved crop top and black tights. Malaika Arora got snapped as she got down from her car with a black cap in her hand. Her long hairs were tied in a tight bun. She had worn white sports shoes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan has won the hearts of his global fandom with glimpses of terrific performances as both Bantu and Shehzada in the much-awaited actioner-entertainer film Shehzada. The globally prominent Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan got clicked and spotted at Andheri. He kept his look dapper by wearing a white-colored half-sleeved t-shirt and black track pants with a cap on his head and white sports shoes on his feet.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Atrangii Re fame Bollywood rising diva Sara Ali Khan who has been winning the hearts of netizens and fans with her performances in bollywood films was snapped by the bollywood paps and paparazzi while arriving outside a Pali Hill gym in Bandra. She kept it gym ready dressed in a white crop top with red gymming shorts. She wore a black bralette in her white crop top and kept it casual by wearing white sports shoes with blue outlining.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rising bollywood musician and singer Dhwani Bhanushali has constantly wowed audiences and music lovers with her smooth vocals in hit songs like Leja Leja Re and Mein Teri Hoon. The Psycho Saiyaan (Saaho, 2019) fame singer was snapped arriving at Andheri. Dhwani was smiling while posing for the paps. She kept it gym ready yet stylish, dressed in a white open shirt with a black bralette inside and a pink tights. She wore pink sports shoes with a black outline.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Iconic Bollywood diva Neetu Singh was spotted arriving from her car on the way to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new house site in Bandra. She came over to see the construction work and the progress of the work done so far. Neetu Singh kept it casual and sleek, dressed in a military pattern full-sleeved shirt with folded sleeves and black track pants. She wore white sports shoes and black glasses adorned her eyes.

    ALSO READ: Thunivu, Varisu Box Office collection: Ajith, Vijay garner combined India gross of over Rs 50 crores

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    'Feeling nauseous watching this...' Reddit fans slam Akshay Kumar for lifting actresses without consent vma

    'Feeling nauseous watching this...' Reddit fans slam Akshay Kumar for lifting actresses without consent

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium' vma

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium'

    Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do' vma

    Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do'

    Did Rakhi Sawant have a miscarriage? Here's what actress reveals about her pregnancy RBA

    Did Rakhi Sawant have a miscarriage? Here's what actress reveals about her pregnancy

    Is Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor's hilarious response leaves Twitter in splits vma

    Is Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor's hilarious response leaves Twitter in splits

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2023 Over 45000 spectators to watch parade, Egyptian contingent to march at Kartavya Path gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Over 45,000 spectators to watch parade, Egyptian contingent to march at Kartavya Path

    Mission Majnu on Netflix: 5 reasons to watch Sidharth Malhotra - Rashmika Mandanna starrer film vma

    Mission Majnu on Netflix: 5 reasons to watch Sidharth Malhotra - Rashmika Mandanna starrer film

    wrestling Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh denies sexual harassment claims; says won't quit as WFI President snt

    Brij Bhushan denies sexual harassment claims; says won't quit as WFI President

    Dolce Gabbana selling monkey cap for Rs 32000 netizens cant keep calm see tweets gcw

    Dolce & Gabbana selling ‘monkey cap’ for Rs 32,000; netizens can't keep calm

    SUV driver skills on narrow bridge impressed netizens; watch viral video - gps

    SUV driver skills on narrow bridge impressed netizens; watch viral video

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon