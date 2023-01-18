Spotted: Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Neetu Singh and other celebs

In today's edition of celebs spotted, let us look at the A-lister crowd of B-town celebrities who got papped out and about in Mumbai by the dedicated team of paparazzi and photogs.

Celebs getting spotted is a daily thing in our B-town industry. While paps are always dedicated and working hard in capturing the latest looks of celebs, it is true that in most cases, bollywood celebs rock even their routine gymming outfit. Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry. Besides, the paps also captured other celebs out and about in the city. Let us have a look at the celebs spotted in the city.

Iconic bollywood diva Malaika Arora who has been winning hearts with her hit series, Moving In With Malaika on Disney + Hotstar, was spotted by paps arriving from her car in Bandra. Malaika kept it sleek by posing for the paps dressed in a black full-sleeved crop top and black tights. Malaika Arora got snapped as she got down from her car with a black cap in her hand. Her long hairs were tied in a tight bun. She had worn white sports shoes.

Kartik Aaryan has won the hearts of his global fandom with glimpses of terrific performances as both Bantu and Shehzada in the much-awaited actioner-entertainer film Shehzada. The globally prominent Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan got clicked and spotted at Andheri. He kept his look dapper by wearing a white-colored half-sleeved t-shirt and black track pants with a cap on his head and white sports shoes on his feet.

Atrangii Re fame Bollywood rising diva Sara Ali Khan who has been winning the hearts of netizens and fans with her performances in bollywood films was snapped by the bollywood paps and paparazzi while arriving outside a Pali Hill gym in Bandra. She kept it gym ready dressed in a white crop top with red gymming shorts. She wore a black bralette in her white crop top and kept it casual by wearing white sports shoes with blue outlining.

Rising bollywood musician and singer Dhwani Bhanushali has constantly wowed audiences and music lovers with her smooth vocals in hit songs like Leja Leja Re and Mein Teri Hoon. The Psycho Saiyaan (Saaho, 2019) fame singer was snapped arriving at Andheri. Dhwani was smiling while posing for the paps. She kept it gym ready yet stylish, dressed in a white open shirt with a black bralette inside and a pink tights. She wore pink sports shoes with a black outline.

Image: Varinder Chawla