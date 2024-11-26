Tamil Nadu weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Chennai, Puducherry due to Cyclone Fengal

Due to the Fengal cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu's coastal districts.

Cyclone Fengal

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. It is expected to move west-northwest and strengthen into a cyclone tomorrow. Saudi Arabia has suggested the name Fengal for this cyclone. It may then move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, causing heavy rainfall in coastal areas.

Tamil Nadu Rain

A red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal districts for the next 24 hours.

Rain News

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts. The Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts tomorrow and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northern coastal districts from Thiruvallur to Pudukkottai.

Cuddalore School Holiday

With a red alert issued for heavy rainfall in Cuddalore district tomorrow, heavy rain is currently lashing the district. The District Collector has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district tomorrow.

School/College Holiday

It is noteworthy that holidays have already been announced for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow due to heavy rainfall.

