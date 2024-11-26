Tamil Nadu weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Chennai, Puducherry due to Cyclone Fengal

Due to the Fengal cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu's coastal districts.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 7:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

Cyclone Fengal

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. It is expected to move west-northwest and strengthen into a cyclone tomorrow. Saudi Arabia has suggested the name Fengal for this cyclone. It may then move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, causing heavy rainfall in coastal areas.

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Rain

A red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal districts for the next 24 hours.

article_image3

Rain News

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts. The Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts tomorrow and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northern coastal districts from Thiruvallur to Pudukkottai.

article_image4

Cuddalore School Holiday

With a red alert issued for heavy rainfall in Cuddalore district tomorrow, heavy rain is currently lashing the district. The District Collector has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district tomorrow.

article_image5

School/College Holiday

It is noteworthy that holidays have already been announced for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow due to heavy rainfall.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Naveen Babu's family seeks CBI probe into his death, cites dissatisfaction with police investigation dmn

Kerala: Naveen Babu's family seeks CBI probe into his death, cites dissatisfaction with police investigation

BEWARE! Fake wedding invites over WhatsApp might empty your bank accounts. Here's how to avoid being hacked shk

BEWARE! Fake wedding invites over WhatsApp might empty your bank accounts. Here's how to avoid being hacked

From Tejas to Top Spot: Ravi Kota Journey to Director (Operations) at HAL AJR

From Tejas to Top Spot: Ravi Kota Journey to Director (Operations) at HAL

Opinion A lagacy for life: How body donation advances medicine after death AJR

Opinion | A lagacy for life: How body donation advances medicine after death

Body of unidentified woman found stuffed in gunny bags along Mumbai-Pune Expressway AJR

Body of unidentified woman found stuffed in gunny bags along Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Recent Stories

Best Buy Stock Dips Pre-Market On Weak Q3 Earnings, Slashed Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year’s Low

Best Buy Stock Dips Pre-Market On Weak Q3 Earnings, Slashed Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year’s Low

Dhanush Net Worth: Check out actor's Rolex watch price RBA

Dhanush Net Worth: Check out actor's Rolex watch price

JM Smucker Stock Rises As Hostess Acquisition Drives Earnings Beat: Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

JM Smucker Stock Rises As Hostess Acquisition Drives Earnings Beat: Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

Amgen Stock Sinks On Modest Obesity Drug Results, But Retail Sentiment Remains Steady

Amgen Stock Sinks On Modest Obesity Drug Results, But Retail Sentiment Remains Steady

Amid Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's engagement news, actor's ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal grabs headline AJR

Amid Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's engagement news, actor's ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal grabs headline

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon