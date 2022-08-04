Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor love story: From how it started to their ugly break up

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Bollywood films and Bollywood love tales often have a lot in common. But does the love story of Kareena Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor resemble any Bollywood film? Read this

    Photo Credit: Jab We Met

    Among all of Bollywood's break-ups, this one left their fans and followers in tears. Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were the most attractive couples on and off the screen. However, both are now happily married to their respective partners after the painful break-up that happened during the filming of their superhit film Jab We Met.
     

    Photo: Yogen Shah

    The film, Jab We Met made their fans adore their off-screen relationship. It is said that, during the shooting of Tashan, the actress fell in love with Saif Ali Khan. Fans also were waiting for the duo's marriage. The actress revealed that destiny had its plan and life took its course.

    Shahid once discussed his connection with Kareena and how it started in a Cosmopolitan interview. We started dating a week after the first meeting, so you could say that, yeah, we clicked right away, according to Shahid.

    Photo Credit: Jab We Met

    Shahid had noted, "the fact that our personalities are so unlike when discussing what strengthens their relationship. She speaks up a lot and makes snap decisions. On the contrary, I am. That's what keeps us together because we fill in each other's blanks and counterbalance each other's strengths and flaws."

    Photo Credit: Jab We Met

    Shahid Kapoor and Kareena had a significant impact on one another. While Kareena altered her diet, went vegetarian, and had a spiritual bent, Shahid was also perceived as having a new, more self-assured attitude when Kareena was around.

    Getty Photos

    Kareena was becoming obsessed with Shahid and was pleading with movie producers to pair the actor up with her in their productions. According to a Missmalini story, Kareena's mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor opposed the union. Even though Shahid also came from a distinguished family, they believed their families to be of lower status. Also Read: Remembering Kishore Kumar: 7 unique, unknown stories about the legend

    Photo: Yogen Shah

    Cut to present. Shahid is now a loving husband to Mira Rajput and a proud father to two kids – Misha and Zain. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan. Together, they have the two most adorable celeb kids – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Also Read: Despite ‘boycott’ calls, these films were still a hit at the box office

