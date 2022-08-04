7 times Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed her fashion game in black

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to slay her fashion game all the time. From her casual jumpers to classy dresses, pantsuits and more, Kareena has never disappointed the fashion police when it is about her outfits, including her latest appearance at Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 7'. Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's theatrical release on August 11, take a look at seven times when Kareena slayed her fashion game in black.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Sass and fashion are synonymous with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. From her debut film ‘Refugee’ to becoming the ‘Poo’ of the Hindi film industry, Bebo has upped the fashion game like none other. Time and again, she has proved that she is not only the ‘begum’ of sass and wit but also of fashion. From slaying a black crossette top beneath a pantsuit at Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan to flaunting her back in back in a strappy jumper, Kareena Kapoor Khan has never always managed to keep the fashion police at bay. Check out these seven images of Bebo in black as she impresses with her oomph.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' alongside actor Aamir Khan, an episode of which will be streamed online on Friday. During their appearance on the show, Aamir and Kareena spoke at length about their upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan will be surprised to know that she was not the first choice for the makers of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', revealed her co-star from the film, Aamir Khan.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

While conversing with the show’s host Karan Johar, Aamir Khan said that instead of Kareena Kapoor Khan, the makers were willing to look for a ‘younger face’. However, ‘Mr Perfectionist’ went on to add that he cannot have been any happier to have cast Kareena in the place.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Interestingly, it was for the first time in the last 22 years that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a screen test for the character of ‘Roopa’ in the movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She also revealed on the show that she was ‘nervous’ about the screen test.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning film ‘Forest Gump’ which features actor Tom Hanks in the lead role, will hit the theatres on August 11. The film will also mark the Hindi debut of South superstar actor Naga Chaitanya.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently in the news after a picture of hers surfaced that gave rise to rumours about her pregnancy. However, the sassy actor that she is, Kareen shut the rumours with a witty reply.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram