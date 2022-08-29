Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's son name revealed; actress' son gets cute customised gifts from family members

On August 20, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son, and the actress shared the joyous news with all of her fans and loved ones on Instagram.



A few days ago Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first son, and the Kapoor family is excited. When Sonam Kapoor returned from the hospital, her family performed a little puja at the front entrance to welcome her back home and protect her from evil spirits.



While the family is giving the new mother the best care possible, Sonam is healthy and recovering from her birth. The newest and happiest maasi in town, Rhea Kapoor, cannot suppress her feelings of joy. A few days ago, she released cute images of the infant boy and her that highlighted how overwhelmed she is.



Many people are anxious to learn about the newborn's every progress, but they're especially interested in learning the name of the house's young prince. The Bollywood actress, who is now taking advantage of parenthood, has created the infant a personalised blanket and outfits with his name embroidered on them.



Many people are speculating as to whether Sonam maintained the boy's name, which begins with the initials K, since it is Baby K Ahuja. The actress's Instagram account reveals that he has a tonne of gifts and treats for her young prince and has thanked everyone for their help.



Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, in the race for Oscars?

