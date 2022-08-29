Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's son name revealed; actress' son gets cute customised gifts from family members

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    On August 20, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son, and the actress shared the joyous news with all of her fans and loved ones on Instagram.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A few days ago Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first son, and the Kapoor family is excited. When Sonam Kapoor returned from the hospital, her family performed a little puja at the front entrance to welcome her back home and protect her from evil spirits. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While the family is giving the new mother the best care possible, Sonam is healthy and recovering from her birth. The newest and happiest maasi in town, Rhea Kapoor, cannot suppress her feelings of joy. A few days ago, she released cute images of the infant boy and her that highlighted how overwhelmed she is.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Many people are anxious to learn about the newborn's every progress, but they're especially interested in learning the name of the house's young prince. The Bollywood actress, who is now taking advantage of parenthood, has created the infant a personalised blanket and outfits with his name embroidered on them. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Many people are speculating as to whether Sonam maintained the boy's name, which begins with the initials K, since it is Baby K Ahuja. The actress's Instagram account reveals that he has a tonne of gifts and treats for her young prince and has thanked everyone for their help.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On August 20, Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby son. The actress announced the joyous news to all her fans and loved ones on Instagram. Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, in the race for Oscars?

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The new nana in town, Anil Kapoor, couldn't contain his enthusiasm and cheerfully distributed to the media and the photographers who arrived at his venue to take pictures of the new bird's arrival at the Kapoor home. Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Video Icon