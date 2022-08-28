Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, in the race for Oscars? Report

    There has been a lot of speculation that India's official submission for the best foreign feature film award may be SS Rajamouli's epic opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. According to recent rumors, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, may also join the running.

    One of the top hits of 2022 was "Gangubai Kathiawadi," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt. In the movie, Alia plays Gangubai, one of the most powerful, adored, and revered madams from Mumbai's Kamathipura red-light area during the 1960s. 

    The coronavirus outbreak that struck India in March 2020 caused the movie to be postponed numerous times. Still, when it was ultimately released in February of this year, it was a big blockbuster. Both reviewers and the general public gave the movie favourable reviews.

    According to a popular daily, the biographical crime drama is now one of the few movies up for consideration as India's official entry for this year's Oscars. At the Berlin Film Festival, where it made its global debut, Gangubai Kathiawadi was given an eight-minute standing ovation.

    It is anticipated that the Oscar nominations will be announced in a few months. Previously, India's official submission to the Oscars was Bhansali's 2002 film "Devdas," which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

    The movie, which also featured Ajay Devgn in an intriguing part, was co-produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited and supported by Bhansali Productions. Additionally, Alia and her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on film together for the first time in Brahmastra. 

    Brahmastra, by director Ayan Mukerji, is a challenging undertaking for Alia. It is meant to serve as the first movie of a trilogy that is part of the Astraverse, a fictional cinematic world. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni also had significant parts in the movie.

    Alia is also enjoying the positive reviews her most recent film, Darlings, has received. The main character of the movie is a lady named Alia who kidnaps her violent husband to punish him.

