Sonali Raut BOLD pictures: 6 times the Bigg Boss contestant dropped HOT pictures

Sonali Raut's Instagram is a thirst trap for many people because she frequently posts beautiful and seductive photos.

Sonali Raut is an Indian actress and model who was cast as a swimwear model in the 2010 Kingfisher calendar.

She was part of the Bollywood film 'The Exposé' which was released in 2014. She played a murdered film star.

She appeared on Bigg Boss 8 and was evicted after a surprise voting result, but was later brought back by Bigg Boss.

Sonali played Shiney in the 2016 film 'Great Grand Masti'. She also performed in the film's song 'Lipstick Laaga Ke'.

Raut often flaunts her hot body throughout her Instagram post and her bikini looks are always the talk of the town.

Sonali is currently 33 years old and is known as the heartthrob for netizens as they can't get off her Instagram account easily.