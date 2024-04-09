Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonali Raut BOLD pictures: 6 times the Bigg Boss contestant dropped HOT pictures

    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    Sonali Raut's Instagram is a thirst trap for many people because she frequently posts beautiful and seductive photos.

    article_image1

    Sonali Raut is an Indian actress and model who was cast as a swimwear model in the 2010 Kingfisher calendar.

    article_image2

    She was part of the Bollywood film 'The Exposé' which was released in 2014. She played a murdered film star. 

    article_image3

    She appeared on Bigg Boss 8 and was evicted after a surprise voting result, but was later brought back by Bigg Boss.

    article_image4

    Sonali played Shiney in the 2016 film 'Great Grand Masti'. She also performed in the film's song 'Lipstick Laaga Ke'.

    article_image5

    Raut often flaunts her hot body throughout her Instagram post and her bikini looks are always the talk of the town.

    article_image6

    Sonali is currently 33 years old and is known as the heartthrob for netizens as they can't get off her Instagram account easily.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chiranjeevi donates Rs 5 crore to brother Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party RKK

    Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chiranjeevi donates Rs 5 crore to brother Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party

    Ranbir Kapoor's workout for 'Ramayana' will leave you sweating, 41-year-old's exercising video goes viral RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor's workout for 'Ramayana' will leave you sweating, 41-year-old's exercising video goes viral

    Vijay Devarakonda files Police complaint against people writing negative posts about his film 'Family Star' RKK

    Vijay Devarakonda files Police complaint against people writing negative posts about his film 'Family Star'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Wild card entry Abhishek Sreekumar gets maximum nomination vote from housemates rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Wild card entry Abhishek Sreekumar gets maximum nomination vote from housemates

    WATCH: Anant Ambani's birthday: Salman Khan, Orry and others arrive in Jamnagar RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani's birthday: Salman Khan, Orry and others arrive in Jamnagar

    Recent Stories

    cricket Pakistan's T20I squad for New Zealand Series: Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim make sensational comebacks osf

    Pakistan's T20I squad for New Zealand series: Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim make sensational comebacks

    Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals the actor is married to an American-Indian girl and has a son RKK

    Is Diljit Dosanjh married to an American-Indian girl and has a son?

    Shahana death case: Kerala HC gives nod to Dr Ruwaiz for further studies rkn

    Shahana death case: Kerala HC gives nod to Dr Ruwaiz for further studies

    Karnataka: PGs in Bengaluru on high alert amid Cholera outbreak anr

    Karnataka: PGs in Bengaluru on high alert amid Cholera outbreak

    6 6-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert gcw

    6.6-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon