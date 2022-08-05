Sita Ramam movie LEAKED online: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and more
This film of Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam is hitting the screens today, August 05, featuring Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, and other actors. Within the hours of its released the movie got leaked online
Photo: Sita Ramam poster
Filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial Sita Ramam, which debuted in theatres on Friday, has captivated viewers by bringing them a brand-new love tale. Actor Mrunal Thakur makes his South film debut in the movie, which stars Dulquer Salmaan as the main character.
Photo: Sita Ramam poster
Mrunal Thakur, whose acting career began on television, has only appeared in two films. She made her cinematic debut in "Jersey" alongside Shahid Kapoor.
Photo: Sita Ramam poster
The movie was a Hindi adaptation of a South Indian movie of the same name. Since the release of her second movie, Mrunal has received many positive reviews from viewers for her acting.
Photo: Sita Ramam poster
The film was produced and presented by Swapna Cinema, and P. S. Vinod was in charge of the photography. The soundtrack was composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. The Thank You movie, however, has reportedly been pirated and is now accessible on websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Ibomma, and Tamilmv, among others. Also Read: SITA RAMAM: DULQUER SALMAAN'S FILM BANNED IN UAE, KUWAIT, QATAR, SAUDI ARABIA AND OTHER GULF NATIONS
Photo: Sita Ramam poster
On the first day, a movie opens in theatres. Many individuals frequently videotape it and share it online for viewers. Even while members of the business and cyber officials attempt their utmost to prevent piracy, such actions must nevertheless be stopped. Also Read: Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’ romantic drama is slow paced, yet classy