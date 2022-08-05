Sita Ramam movie LEAKED online: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and more

This film of Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam is hitting the screens today, August 05, featuring Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, and other actors. Within the hours of its released the movie got leaked online

Photo: Sita Ramam poster

Filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial Sita Ramam, which debuted in theatres on Friday, has captivated viewers by bringing them a brand-new love tale. Actor Mrunal Thakur makes his South film debut in the movie, which stars Dulquer Salmaan as the main character.



Photo: Sita Ramam poster

Mrunal Thakur, whose acting career began on television, has only appeared in two films. She made her cinematic debut in "Jersey" alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Photo: Sita Ramam poster

The movie was a Hindi adaptation of a South Indian movie of the same name. Since the release of her second movie, Mrunal has received many positive reviews from viewers for her acting.

Photo: Sita Ramam poster

The film was produced and presented by Swapna Cinema, and P. S. Vinod was in charge of the photography. The soundtrack was composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. The Thank You movie, however, has reportedly been pirated and is now accessible on websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Ibomma, and Tamilmv, among others. Also Read: SITA RAMAM: DULQUER SALMAAN'S FILM BANNED IN UAE, KUWAIT, QATAR, SAUDI ARABIA AND OTHER GULF NATIONS

Photo: Sita Ramam poster