Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sita Ramam movie LEAKED online: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and more

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    This film of Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam is hitting the screens today, August 05, featuring Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, and other actors. Within the hours of its released the movie got leaked online

    Photo: Sita Ramam poster

    Filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial Sita Ramam, which debuted in theatres on Friday, has captivated viewers by bringing them a brand-new love tale. Actor Mrunal Thakur makes his South film debut in the movie, which stars Dulquer Salmaan as the main character.
     

    Photo: Sita Ramam poster

    Mrunal Thakur, whose acting career began on television, has only appeared in two films. She made her cinematic debut in "Jersey" alongside Shahid Kapoor.

    Photo: Sita Ramam poster

    The movie was a Hindi adaptation of a South Indian movie of the same name. Since the release of her second movie, Mrunal has received many positive reviews from viewers for her acting.

    Photo: Sita Ramam poster

    The film was produced and presented by Swapna Cinema, and P. S. Vinod was in charge of the photography. The soundtrack was composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. The Thank You movie, however, has reportedly been pirated and is now accessible on websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Ibomma, and Tamilmv, among others. Also Read: SITA RAMAM: DULQUER SALMAAN'S FILM BANNED IN UAE, KUWAIT, QATAR, SAUDI ARABIA AND OTHER GULF NATIONS

    Photo: Sita Ramam poster

    On the first day, a movie opens in theatres. Many individuals frequently videotape it and share it online for viewers. Even while members of the business and cyber officials attempt their utmost to prevent piracy, such actions must nevertheless be stopped.  Also Read: Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’ romantic drama is slow paced, yet classy
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies drb

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review Dulquer Salmaan Mrunal Thakur romantic drama is slow paced yet classy drb

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’ romantic drama is slow paced, yet classy

    DJ Jugal - Dubai's Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event-snt

    DJ Jugal – Dubai’s Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event

    Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone drb

    Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone

    Recent Stories

    football Cesc Fabregas hopes to see PSG striker Lionel Messi return to Barcelona snt

    Cesc Fabregas hopes to see PSG striker Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

    16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    Emerge as a showstopper during this Raksha Bandhan Eve with e'clat Superior skincare products-snt

    Emerge as a showstopper during this Raksha Bandhan Eve with e’clat Superior skincare products 

    Shakib Al Hasan in trouble for endorsing betting company; BCB to investigate social media post snt

    Shakib Al Hasan in trouble for endorsing betting company; BCB to investigate social media post

    Recent Videos

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon