Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’ romantic drama is slow paced, yet classy

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan-starrer, which marks the South debut of ‘Jersey’ actor Mrunal Thakur, has hit the theatres on Friday. The early reviews of the romantic drama have been positive, especially the ones that are coming from the film’s shows in the United States of America.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    Presenting a fresh love story to the audience, filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi’s directorial ‘Sita Ramam’ has been enthralling the audience, as the film was released in the theatres on Friday. Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the film makrs the South debut of actor Mrunal Thakur.

    Mrunal Thakur, who started her acting career with television, is only two movies old in the industry, as she debuted in the film world with ‘Jersey’, opposite actor Shahid Kapoor. The film was a Hindi remake of a South film by the same name. With her second film’s release, Mrunal has been receiving some great reviews for her acting from the moviegoers.

    The story of Sita Ramam revolves around Indian army’s Lieutenant Ram (play Dulquer Salmaan). He is an an orphan and the film is based around the year 1964. Lt Ram has returned from a successful mission and has been all over the radio since then, with people writing him letters. Amidst this, one young lady Sita Mahalakshmi (played Mrunal Thakur), starts to address him as her husband. The film then goes around the identity of Sita and her story with Ram.

    The highlight of Sita Ramam is Dulquer Salmaan’s acting; clearly, the actor is trailermade for such roles and vice versa. Dulquer’s character has two shades – one where he is shown as a happy man in most parts of the film and the other where he is seen distressed. The second shade of his character comes in toward the end of the film. And as per the expectation, Dulquer has outperformed himself in both the shades that he needed to play for the character.

    But it is not only Dulquer Salmaan’s performance that has intriguied the audience. Mrunal Thakur as also impressed the audience with her acting. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna’s small role in the movie is also something worth watching for!

    In terms of the film’s box office collections, it is expected that if the film earns anything over Rs 5 crore on its opening day, it will be on its road to success. However, only time will tell how the film has performed at the box office.

    In the meantime, take a look at some of the reviews that social media users have tweeted for the film.

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
