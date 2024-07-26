Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Quotes, wishes to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook

    The day is celebrated in honour of the Kargil War heroes. On this day share some wishes and messages, and inspiring quotes with your loved ones, and remember the sacrifices of brave soldiers.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

    Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to pay tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country during the Kargil War of 1999. This event marks the conclusion of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan that started in May 1999. Indian forces successfully reclaimed the strategic position in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

    article_image2

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Quotes to share with friends and family

    1. “Victory doesn’t come cheap, we also had to carry some biers. A tribute to the martyrs of India.”   

    2. “Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Jai Hind…Kargil Vijay Diwas!”  

    3. “Salute our valiant heroes for their selfless devotion to the country. Jai Hind.”  

    4. “Honor the courageous warriors who gave their lives to bring the Kargil War to a glorious end. Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.”   

    5. “Our flag does not fly because of the breeze; it flies because each soldier who died guarding it breathed his or her final breath. Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas."

    article_image3

    6. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024!

    7. Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes! Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024!

    8. The nation will always be grateful to you for your supreme sacrifice, valour, and courage. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024!

    10. Salute to our brave soldiers, the martyrs who gave their lives to protect the nation. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024!

    article_image4

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Take a look at wishes to share with your loved ones

    1. On Vijay Diwas, we salute the indomitable spirit of our armed forces whose valor and sacrifice led to the triumph in the war. Jai Hind!

    2. Remembering the heroes of the war whose bravery and sacrifice paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh. Their courage continues to inspire us!

    3. July 26, a day that echoes with the victory of our armed forces. Let's pay tribute to the bravehearts!.

    4. On Vijay Diwas, we express gratitude to the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the unity and integrity of our nation. Their legacy lives on.

    article_image5

    5. Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

    6. Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. 

    7. Wishing everyone a Vijay Diwas filled with pride and respect. May the virtues that run through our Indian veins outshine the evil vices of our enemies.

    article_image6

    Kargil Vijay Diwas honours these brave warriors who put their lives in danger protecting the sovereignty of the country. As a tribute to their bravery and fortitude in defending the nation's boundaries, the day is celebrated every year with great devotion and enthusiasm.

