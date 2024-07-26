Entertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: 6 Bollywood actors who played war heroes

Sidharth Malhotra in 'Shershaah' (2021)

Role: Vikram Batra dreams of becoming a soldier and soon after his training, he advances through the military ranks and contributes to India's triumph in the Kargil conflict.

Hrithik Roshan in 'Lakshya' (2004)

Role: Karan Shergill, a young man who transforms from aimlessness to a determined army officer during the Kargil War.

Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (2019)

Role: Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, led the surgical strike against militants in response to the 2016 Uri attack.

Ajay Devgn in LOC Kargil (2003)

Role: Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Kargil War.

Sunny Deol in 'Border' (1997)

Role: Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, played a pivotal role in the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Amitabh Bachchan in 'Major Saab' (1998)

Role: Major Jai Bakshi, a dedicated army officer who faces challenges both on and off the battlefield.

