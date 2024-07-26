Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: 6 Bollywood actors who played war heroes

Entertainment
Role: Vikram Batra dreams of becoming a soldier and soon after his training, he advances through the military ranks and contributes to India's triumph in the Kargil conflict.
Role: Karan Shergill, a young man who transforms from aimlessness to a determined army officer during the Kargil War.
Role: Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, led the surgical strike against militants in response to the 2016 Uri attack.
Role: Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Kargil War.
Role: Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, played a pivotal role in the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Role: Major Jai Bakshi, a dedicated army officer who faces challenges both on and off the battlefield.