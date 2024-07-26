'Deadpool & Wolverine' Review: Is Ryan Reynolds-starrer film worth your money and time?

In their third collaboration, director Shawn Levy was never going to be able to control Ryan Reynolds' penchant for quippy zingers and winking meta humor that often destroy the fourth wall, especially when the star receives main script credit. If you thought 'Deadpool' or 'Deadpool 2' had a lot of in-jokes, get ready because 'Deadpool & Wolverine' amps it up to radioactive levels. That will, of course, be good news for the franchise's most devoted fans, especially those who fondly remember Marvel's Fox heyday.

The film has inevitably resulted in the formation of a multiverse, transforming the MCU into a meta-textual jigsaw puzzle that could only be reassembled by searching for wayward parts off-screen. Blockbusters like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' were predicated on a working knowledge of the kind of corporate mishegoss that only nerds and shareholders should ever have to know.

What makes 'Deadpool' special

Apart from star actor and co-writer Ryan Reynolds' snarky R-rated sensibility, what distinguishes Deadpool is his ability to break the fourth wall and deliver uncensored comments on almost everything, including the directors' most craven creative decisions. Turn that mindset on his numerous parent corporations, and fans get a subversive laugh, while the bean counters get credibility by demonstrating they're in on the joke. Mattel did it with last year's "Barbie" film, and now Marvel comes across as a good sport.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' a hit or a miss?

The gags will be plenty to satisfy the core audience, even if the rest of us may squirm as the sloppily choreographed action becomes repetitious, the plotline haphazard, and the humor so self-aware that the film threatens to disappear up its ass. Is it too much to expect a blockbuster that looks at least halfway decent?

Essentially, 'Deadpool' is correct: he is Marvel Jesus, the guy elevated from the ranks to be the heroic savior, the wacky character who will make sense of the entire MCU business by repositioning it as gag material and keep the whole thing ticking over, perhaps until the MCU returns to its original fundamentally serious mode in box office fashion. It's entertaining and exhausting.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is currently running in theatres and stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin.

