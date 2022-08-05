Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

Sita Ramam was released on August 5 in the cinemas, but it's been banned in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The exact reason for the ban is not known.

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been prohibited in gulf nations before its release. The movie opened in theatres on August 5. However, it has been outlawed in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The precise cause of the prohibition is unknown. However, as per reports, the film has been banned as it hurts religious sentiments.

According to reports, the film's creators have asked for a re-censorship in gulf nations. Because of his reputation as a romantic hero in these nations, Dulquer Salmaan is fairly well-known, and the ban may hurt the movie's financial performance.

Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan's final movie, too encountered a similar problem. Kuwait and other gulf nations outlawed the movie.

Lieutenant Ram, who Dulquer Salmaan portrays, is the subject of the film Sita Ramam. In addition to Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Gauthom Menon play important supporting parts in the movie.

The movie starring Dulquer Salmaan will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Hanu Raghavapudi is the film's director, and Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema are its producers. The soundtrack for Sita Ramam was composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

Dulquer Salmaan has been in the film industry for ten years. When discussing his career, the actor said to a media outlet, "My career was altered by every chance I took, every chance others took on me, and every gamble director made with me. I thus doubt that it is in my possession. I believe that my career is following its course and making its own decisions, so I'm just going with the flow."

