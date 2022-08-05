Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

     Sita Ramam was released on August 5 in the cinemas, but it's been banned in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The exact reason for the ban is not known.

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been prohibited in gulf nations before its release. The movie opened in theatres on August 5. However, it has been outlawed in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The precise cause of the prohibition is unknown. However, as per reports, the film has been banned as it hurts religious sentiments.

    According to reports, the film's creators have asked for a re-censorship in gulf nations. Because of his reputation as a romantic hero in these nations, Dulquer Salmaan is fairly well-known, and the ban may hurt the movie's financial performance.

    Also Read: Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone

    Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan's final movie, too encountered a similar problem. Kuwait and other gulf nations outlawed the movie.

    Lieutenant Ram, who Dulquer Salmaan portrays, is the subject of the film Sita Ramam. In addition to Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Gauthom Menon play important supporting parts in the movie.

    Also Read: Tom Cruise apologised a couple for 'spoiling' their hike; here’s what happened

    The movie starring Dulquer Salmaan will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Hanu Raghavapudi is the film's director, and Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema are its producers. The soundtrack for Sita Ramam was composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

    Dulquer Salmaan has been in the film industry for ten years. When discussing his career, the actor said to a media outlet, "My career was altered by every chance I took, every chance others took on me, and every gamble director made with me. I thus doubt that it is in my possession. I believe that my career is following its course and making its own decisions, so I'm just going with the flow."
     

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies drb

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review Dulquer Salmaan Mrunal Thakur romantic drama is slow paced yet classy drb

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’ romantic drama is slow paced, yet classy

    DJ Jugal - Dubai's Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event-snt

    DJ Jugal – Dubai’s Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event

    Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone drb

    Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone

    Hollywood Tom Cruise apologised a couple for spoiling their hike here is what happened drb

    Tom Cruise apologised a couple for 'spoiling' their hike; here’s what happened

    Recent Stories

    16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    Emerge as a showstopper during this Raksha Bandhan Eve with e'clat Superior skincare products-snt

    Emerge as a showstopper during this Raksha Bandhan Eve with e’clat Superior skincare products 

    Shakib Al Hasan in trouble for endorsing betting company; BCB to investigate social media post snt

    Shakib Al Hasan in trouble for endorsing betting company; BCB to investigate social media post

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies drb

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies

    CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Class 10th, 12th timetable released; know where to check, other details - adt

    CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Class 10th, 12th timetable released; know where to check, other details

    Recent Videos

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon