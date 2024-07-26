Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi to launch construction of 'world's highest tunnel' with a bang

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the "first blast" marking the start of construction for the Shinkun La tunnel on Friday. This strategically important tunnel will provide alternate all-weather connectivity and enable faster troop mobility to Ladakh.
     

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 8:29 AM IST

    Drass: To ensure further all-weather connectivity road for the security forces and civilians in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually conduct the first blast on Friday (July 26) for the strategically significant Shinkun La Tunnel planned as part of the third vital access to Leh and Ladakh. The prime minister will be in Drass on Friday to pay homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil Conflict of 1999. 

    In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at around 9:20 AM and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

    It also said that the "Prime Minister will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project, virtually."

    Consisting of a 4.1-km-long, the Shinkun La Tunnel Project is a twin-tube tunnel to be built at an altitude of about over 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.

    The Shinkun La tunnel will be the highest tunnel in the world once it is completed It will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of men and machines but also foster economic and social development in the Ladakh region. Amid the ongoing border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, the tunnel will be playing a significant role.

    The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in March had successfully cut through a strategically important alternate road link to the Leh district of Ladakh, making the route the shortest one among the three roads and strengthening defence preparedness.

    The Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road is now the third axis apart from Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh which connects Ladakh to the hinterland. The Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road has a length of 298 Km and connects Manali to Leh through Darcha (NH-03) and Nimmu on the Kargil-Leh Highway.

