    'I disowned him': Elon Musk's trans daughter breaks silence on 'gay', 'slightly autistic' claims (WATCH)

    Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's transgender daughter, responded to her father's claims that she had been “killed by the woke mind virus” in a post on Threads, a platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. 
     

    'I disowned him': Elon Musk's trans daughter breaks silence on 'gay', 'slightly autistic' claims (WATCH)
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 8:14 AM IST

    Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's transgender daughter, has fired back at her father's remarks  suggesting she had been “killed by the woke-mind virus.” In response to remarks made by her father earlier this week, 20-year-old Vivian Wilson put a post on Threads, the archvial site owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. 

    In an interview, Musk claimed that to get her to go on puberty blockers, he was duped into signing away his son Xavier under Wilson's previous name. Referring to Wilson with male pronouns and by her birth name, Musk claimed that his 'son' had been 'killed by the woke mind virus'. 

    “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” Musk told psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson in a Daily Wire interview on Monday, referring to Wilson by her deadname from before her transition in 2022.
     

    Vivian responded to her father's claim on Thursday, disagreeing with his statement that she was born 'gay and slightly autistic'.

    Wilson said," There's a lot of stuff I need to debunk, but I want to start with what I find the funniest which is the notorious 'slightly autistic' tweet. This is gonna be a bit so just bare with me. This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don't even know where he got this from."

    Wilson wrote that she had never loved musicals or theatre and also hit back at his claims about picking out clothes for her father. 

    She said," I never picked out jackets for him to wear and I was most certainly not calling them 'fabulous' because literally what the f***. "

    "I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate…I was four."

    "Like this is so obvious I don't even think it warrants explanation but apparently people believe this nonsense so here I am."

    Wilson stated that her father's assertions are baseless, attributing his misconceptions to his lack of involvement in her upbringing. Additionally, she claimed that Musk frequently bullied her about her feminine and queer traits.

    Vivian also mentioned that California legally acknowledged her as a woman and criticized her father for seeking attention and validation.

    In a sharp ending, she wrote, "He's desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some f****** grass."

    In his interview, Musk had said, "This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion. I was told Xavier might commit suicide."
     

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 8:14 AM IST
