Singer KK, Jyothy Krishna's love story: Dating since class 6 to take up a sales job and more

Late singer KK once told comedian Kapil Sharma that he had to take up a sales job to marry his lady love Jyothy Krishna

Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known by his stage as KK, died on May 31 in Kolkata, only hours after his performance. As soon as the news was out on the Internet, the Indian film and music industries were shattered, and his followers were devastated.



After the show, the 53-year-old singer passed out at the hotel where he was staying. He was airlifted to CMRI Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna, the singer's wife, and their two children are his only survivors.



Jyothy and KK had been childhood sweethearts and married in 1991. KK has stated several times that his wife was one of his most steadfast supporters as he was breaking into the profession.



When KK, Dr. Palash Sen, and Shaan appeared on comedian-host Kapil Sharma's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' earlier this year, he revealed some details about his love life. During a conversation with Kapil, the 53-year-old said that he had to take up a sales job in order to marry his lady love Jyothy.



KK claimed that his in-laws urged him to obtain a job before they married because he was unemployed at the time. KK worked there for three months before becoming dissatisfied and quitting. His wife and father encouraged him to pursue his passion of becoming a musician. For the uninitiated, KK's debut album, Pal, was released in 1999. After two decades, the song still remains an all-time favourite, especially among school-college students.



KK once talked about how his wife helped him get through a difficult time in his life. He also stated that she had a significant role in his career, prompting him to relocate from Delhi to Mumbai in 1994.



In 2013, KK remarked on the reasons for his transfer from Delhi to Mumbai, "It was a pretty stagnant existence that I was leading." I was writing, creating, and advertising jingles, among other things. But I was limited in what I could accomplish. I was approaching a fork in the road. I had just been married for three years when I decided to go to Bombay, and my wife Jyoti was the driving force behind my decision."

"She forced me take the choice that I would not have done on my own," he stated in a video for Sony Music India. She assisted me in getting out of a funk, and she continues to do so now. It worked out nicely for me since I married before settling down, and she assisted me in doing so."

"Hope my wife Jyoti is listening to this," KK said in a 2017 Aaj Tak episode Sureeli Baat after singing Pyar Deewana Hota Hai and calling it one of his favourite songs. To yahi gana gaya tha, maine usko pataya tha (I wooed her singing this song). Every year at my colony's annual gathering, I used to perform this song. " "We couldn't do such things at the time," KK said when asked if he would gaze at her while singing. Our folks used to hang around there, too. We couldn't have been more direct. While singing, I had to sneak looks."