Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 took a romantic turn as Trivikram confessed his love for Bhavya Gowda. In a heartfelt gesture, Trivikram read a letter and boldly said 'I love you' in front of the housemates. While the duo previously denied being more than friends, their chemistry was undeniable. Bhavya’s shy reaction and housemates’ teasing added charm to the moment. Fans are now eager to see how this love story unfolds!