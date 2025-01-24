Akshay Kumar sells his Borivali apartment; Check whopping price, profit HERE

Akshay Kumar has sold his luxurious apartment in Borivali, Mumbai, making a substantial profit. Find out how much he originally purchased it for and the final selling price

article_image1
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his latest film 'Sky Force'. Amidst this, news has emerged that Kumar has earned a significant sum, not from the film itself, but from selling a luxury apartment in Mumbai. According to reports, Kumar sold his Borivali apartment on January 21, 2025

article_image2

The property sold by Akshay Kumar is located in the Sky City apartment complex, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. By selling this property, Kumar has earned approximately 80 percent profit in just a few years. Square Yards stated, 'Akshay Kumar bought this flat in November 2017 for ₹2.38 crore. Now, in 2025, he has sold it for ₹4.25 crore.' The apartment spans an area of 1,073 square feet (99.71 square meters) and is a 3BHK duplex apartment with two parking slots

article_image3

Akshay Kumar's first film of 2025, 'Sky Force', released in theaters on January 24. The film has been well-received by audiences. Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with this film. Besides Akshay and Veer, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film is based on India's retaliatory attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase in 1965. Regarding Akshay's upcoming projects, he has several films lined up for release, including 'Housefull 5', 'Jolly LLB 3', and 'Bhoot Bangla'

