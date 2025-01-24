Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath face cheating charges in Haryana, FIR filed against actors; Read on

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath have been named in a cheating and breach of trust case filed at Haryana's Murthal police station. The complaint alleges their involvement with a cooperative society accused of duping investors through deceptive schemes, promising high returns on deposits

First Published Jan 24, 2025

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath have been named in an FIR registered at Murthal police station in Haryana’s Sonipat district. The case, filed on 22 January, includes 13 accused under Sections 316(2), 318(2), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges involve allegations of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and property transfer through deceptive means.

According to Ajeet Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Murthal, the two actors’ names were included in the complaint filed by the complainant. Singh explained that the primary allegation is against a society accused of duping individuals by luring them to invest money. He added that further investigation would determine the roles, if any, of Talpade and Nath.

The complaint was lodged by Sonipat resident Vipul Antil against the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society, which is registered in Indore under the Multi-State Cooperative Society Act, 2002. Antil alleged that the society, operational in various states, including Haryana, since 16 September 2016, had promised high returns on fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) schemes. It reportedly employed a multi-level marketing model, offering agents incentives for recruiting more investors.

On the professional front, Shreyas Talpade was recently seen in Emergency, a directorial venture by Kangana Ranaut. The film is based on India’s Emergency period from 1975 to 1977, a time of significant restrictions on civil liberties and press freedom. The cast includes Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, the late Satish Kaushik, Vishak Nair, and others, with a screenplay written by Ritesh Shah.

Veteran actor Alok Nath, known for his extensive career spanning over 300 films, began his journey in the entertainment industry in 1982. He has played prominent roles in both television and cinema throughout his career.

