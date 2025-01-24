SCAM ALERT! How to identify fake QR codes before making payments?

QR code scams are on the rise in India, with fraudsters replacing legitimate codes with fake ones. Verify payments with sound boxes, double-check recipient names, and use Google Lens to identify suspicious links and protect yourself from these scams.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

In the Indian market, QR codes have undoubtedly emerged as a key component of digital payments due to their quick adaptation. From upscale shopping centers to street sellers, it is utilized everywhere. However, a number of scammers are adopting the practice of employing phony QR codes to trick unwary customers as their use has increased in the Indian market.

A recent instance from Madhya Pradesh brought to light the new tactic used by fraudsters to take advantage of consumers using QR codes. Fraudsters substituted phony QR codes for authentic ones at stores and gas stations. Then, customers' money was transferred to the crooks' accounts after they scanned these phony codes and your financial information may also be stolen via this fraudulent manner, further endangering you.

How to identify fake QR codes?

1. Use a sound box for verification: A sound box that plays a melody and makes a loud noise must be used. These sound boxes can be used by merchants to notify received payments. The sound box will instantly indicate if the money is credited, proving the legitimacy of the QR code.

2. Check the QR code's name: I always do it, and everyone should! After scanning a QR code, always make sure to verify the name that appears. Before finalizing the purchase, make sure everything matches by cross-checking with the recipient or the store owner.

3. Use Google Lens to scan QR codes: If you are unclear about a QR code, it is advised that you use Google Lens or comparable mobile apps before scanning it. This will assist you in identifying dubious links by displaying to the user if the code is redirecting or not.

