Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ITBP jawan's emotional tribute to late singer KK will give you goosebumps

    Singer-composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53.

    ITBP jawan's emotional tribute to late singer KK will give you goosebumps snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    Iconic singer-composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53. The singer was performing in Nazrul Mancha at a college fest when he took ill. Upon returning to his hotel, his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

    KK's family arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. His body is kept at CMRI hospital, from where it will be taken to SSKM hospital. The singer performed at two back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days.

    Also read: 'Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal': Last video of KK performing iconic song will leave you in tears

    One of India's most talented vocalists, KK, recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali. The singer became famous among music lovers with his first album, "Pal", in 1999. His song Yaaron is, to date, considered an anthem for friendship across generations.

    KK's musical career spanned three decades and gave Bollywood some of its chartbusters like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dus Bahane (Dus), Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday), Gori Gori (Main Hoon Na), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe) and many others.

    Also read: Did you know why KK was not trained in music? 6 facts about the late singer every fan must know

    Following KK's tragic demise, several people took to social media to offer their condolences and pay their tributes. ITBP jawan Lovely Singh too paid his tribute to the renowned singer by singing 'Haan Tu Hai' from the movie Jannat and 'Dil Ibadat' from Tum Mile.

    Here's the ITBP jawan singing these beautiful songs, which will give fans goosebumps: 

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP KK, Rest In Peace Krishnakumar Kunnath: From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman - Sporting stars who paid tribute to the legendary singer-ayh

    RIP KK: From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman - Sporting stars who paid tribute to the legendary singer

    KK Death Police registers case of unnatural death due to injury marks on face and head autopsy to be conducted today drb

    KK Death: Police registers case of unnatural death due to injury marks; autopsy to be conducted today

    KK Death PM Modi Akshay Kumar Vicky Kaushal to Shreya Ghoshal react to singer passing away drb

    KK Death: Singer Usha Uthup calls it a 'huge loss'

    KK demise Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid concert drb

    KK demise: Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid-concert

    RIP KK: Celebs and fans remember iconic song 'Yaaron' as anthem of friendship snt

    RIP KK: Celebs and fans remember iconic song 'Yaaron' as anthem of friendship

    Recent Stories

    Home loans to car insurances and more Know key rules that change from today gcw

    Home loans to car insurances and more: Know key rules that change from today

    R Madhavan birthday luxury car house properties early life net worth drb

    R Madhavan birthday: From luxury cars to properties worth crores, here’s ‘Rocketry’ actor's net worth

    iPhone 14 series to get same technology as iPhone 13 unlikely to get performance boost gcw

    iPhone 14 series to get same technology as iPhone 13, unlikely to get performance boost

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed, Know rates in your city - adt

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed, Know rates in your city

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder case Bullets punctured lungs liver punjab police makes first arrest top updates gcw

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Bullets punctured lungs, liver; Punjab Police makes first arrest

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon