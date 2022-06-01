ITBP jawan's emotional tribute to late singer KK will give you goosebumps

Singer-composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53.

Iconic singer-composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53. The singer was performing in Nazrul Mancha at a college fest when he took ill. Upon returning to his hotel, his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

KK's family arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. His body is kept at CMRI hospital, from where it will be taken to SSKM hospital. The singer performed at two back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days.

Also read: 'Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal': Last video of KK performing iconic song will leave you in tears

One of India's most talented vocalists, KK, recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali. The singer became famous among music lovers with his first album, "Pal", in 1999. His song Yaaron is, to date, considered an anthem for friendship across generations.

KK's musical career spanned three decades and gave Bollywood some of its chartbusters like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dus Bahane (Dus), Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday), Gori Gori (Main Hoon Na), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe) and many others.

Also read: Did you know why KK was not trained in music? 6 facts about the late singer every fan must know

Following KK's tragic demise, several people took to social media to offer their condolences and pay their tributes. ITBP jawan Lovely Singh too paid his tribute to the renowned singer by singing 'Haan Tu Hai' from the movie Jannat and 'Dil Ibadat' from Tum Mile.

Here's the ITBP jawan singing these beautiful songs, which will give fans goosebumps: