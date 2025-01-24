'Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to movie facing delays; Here's what he said

Diljit Dosanjh's Panjab 95, based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life, faces delays due to censor board demands for 120 cuts over its sensitive content. Highlighting Khalra’s fight against extrajudicial killings in 1990s Punjab, the film aims to share a powerful story of truth and resistance

Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to movie facing delays; Here's what he said ATG
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh’s film Panjab 95 has faced numerous delays. On January 23, the actor shared a post in Punjabi hinting at an imminent release and expressing hope that the truth would soon emerge. Based on the life of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film encountered significant obstacles when the censor board demanded 120 cuts due to its sensitive subject matter.

Diljit also shared his look from the film and expressed optimism. He conveyed that, sooner or later, the truth would come to light and that no one could suppress it. He mentioned having faith in divine blessings and believed a way would be found for the story to reach the public.

Previously, Diljit and producer Honey Trehan had informed fans through Instagram that the film’s release had been postponed. They issued a joint statement apologizing and expressing their disappointment over the unexpected delay. The statement noted that the movie would not release on its originally scheduled date of February 7 due to circumstances beyond their control, leaving fans disheartened.

The film, which portrays the tragic story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, sheds light on his work in exposing extrajudicial killings of Sikh youth by the Punjab Police during the 1990s. Khalra, who was kidnapped and killed by the police in 1995, became a powerful symbol of resistance against state violence. Later, six Punjab Police officers were convicted for his abduction and murder.

ALSO READ: 'Sky Force' REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film worth your time? Check HERE

Paramjit Kaur Khalra, Khalra’s wife, has strongly opposed the censor board’s demand for edits, asserting that the film, created with the family’s consent, should remain intact. She argued that the story’s historical accuracy and significance must be preserved and emphasized that it should be shown to the world without any alterations.

