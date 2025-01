In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma, former captain and Arjuna Award winner Nasreen Sheikh reflects on India's remarkable victory against Nepal in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 finals. India claimed both the men's and women's titles, showing their dominance in the sport. Notably, after the win, Nasreen has taken the decision to retire from competitive game of Kho Kho. WATCH.