'Jaat': Sunny Deol starrer to release on THIS date; to clash with Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab'; Read on

Sunny Deol's new film 'Jaat' will be released in theaters on April 10. This action film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil

First Published Jan 24, 2025, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Sunny Deol's new films since Gadar 2. Meanwhile, Sunny has delighted fans by revealing the release date of his upcoming film Jaat. Sunny shared a new poster related to the film on his Instagram and announced that the film will be released worldwide on April 10 this year. Jaat will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Gopichand Malineni has directed this film, with music by Thaman. Jaat is produced under the banners of People Media Factory and Maitri Movie Makers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunny Deol's Powerful Look in Jaat Poster

The new poster of Jaat showcases Sunny Deol's powerful look. In the poster, Sunny is seen angrily carrying a heavy machine gun on his shoulders. A helicopter appears wrecked in the background. Sunny's look is quite rugged, with worn jeans, a t-shirt, a jacket, and goggles, looking ready to wreak havoc. Fans are constantly commenting on the Jaat poster. One wrote, "After Gadar, Jaat is coming to create havoc, destruction is coming." Another declared the film a blockbuster. One wrote, "Can't wait to see this." Another said, "Super-duper movie." Similar comments were made by others.

ALSO READ: 'Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to movie facing delays; Here's what he said

Sunny Deol's Box Office Clash with 2 South Stars

Sunny Deol's Jaat is releasing on April 10. South stars Prabhas's The Raja Saab and Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly are also releasing on the same day. This means a tremendous clash at the box office on April 10. However, according to sources, the release date of Prabhas's film The Raja Saab may be postponed.

