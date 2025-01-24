Priyanka Chopra starts shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB29'; shares pictures from Balaji temple [PHOTOS]

Priyanka Chopra is in India shooting for her next film, SSMB29, alongside Mahesh Babu. Ahead of the shoot, she visited the Balaji temple and shared glimpses on social media, sparking fan excitement. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this two-part film promises stunning visuals and a star-studded cast

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, working on her upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Before the shoot commenced, the actress visited the renowned Balaji temple, sharing moments from her visit on social media. The film, titled SSMB29, has been making headlines for a while now, generating immense anticipation among fans.

On her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared snippets of her temple visit but chose not to include any captions. Earlier, she had posted photos from a similar visit, expressing gratitude and referring to a “new chapter.” She conveyed her hopes for peace, prosperity, and abundance while acknowledging the infinite grace of God. Although she did not elaborate on what the "new chapter" entailed, fans speculated that it might allude to her collaboration with director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. In the photos, Priyanka looked effortlessly elegant in a striking blue suit as she posed at the temple.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's much-awaited project, SSMB29, has officially commenced. The collaboration has drawn significant attention, especially with Priyanka joining the cast. The film promises to feature an ensemble of talent from across the globe, although the full list of cast and crew has not been disclosed yet, keeping fans eager for more updates.

Reports indicate that SSMB29 will be a two-part film, with the first installment slated for release in 2027 and the second in 2029. Mahesh Babu will portray the male lead, while Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has been cast as the antagonist. Rumors suggest that Mahesh Babu’s character will be inspired by Lord Hanuman. The movie is expected to deliver breathtaking visuals and a gripping narrative, raising expectations for a cinematic spectacle.

An official pooja ceremony for the film was conducted on January 2, but the event was kept private, with no images or details released by the team.

