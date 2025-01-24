'There is a chance': Djokovic hints at possible final Australian Open appearance after semifinal retirement

Novak Djokovic’s quest to win an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title and record-breaking 24th Grand Slam triumph came to an abrupt end after he decided to retire hurt after losing the opening set in the semifinal against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic’s quest to win a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam triumph came to an abrupt end after he decided to retire hurt after the losing the opening set in the semifinal. Novak Djokovic entered the Rod Laver Arena with his left leg heavily tapped-on, indicating that his injury that he sustained during the quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz, seemed to have worsened.

In the first set, the Serbian tennis legend didn’t show any sign of discomfort as he put on a brilliant fight against Alexander Zverev, with the set going into the tiebreak. Though Zverev won the opening set, Novak Djokovic displayed his resilience, grit, and determination. Immediately after the opening set, the 37-year-old made the difficult decision to retire from the match, leaving the spectators at the Rod Laver Arena stunned.

Djokovic had a word with his opponent Alexander Zverev before shaking hands with the on-chair umpire to officially retire from the match. It has been reported that the 10-time Australian Open champion had a torn muscle on his left leg, thus he was unable to carry on the match.

Speaking at the press conference after retiring from the game, Novak Djokovic asked whether he had played his last match at the Australian Open. In response to the query, the legendary tennis player didn’t rule out the possibility of not returning to Melbourne next year. He added that he loves to come to the Australian Open next yet, but wanted to see how his body responds after an injury setback.

“I don’t know. There is a chance. Who knows? I’ll just have to see how the season goes. I want to keep going. But whether I’m going to have a revised schedule or not for next year, I’m not sure.” Djokovic said.

“I normally like to come to Australia to play. I’ve had the biggest success in my career here. So if I’m fit, healthy, motivated, I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t come. But there’s always a chance, yeah,” he added.

This was not the first time Novak Djokovic retired in the middle of the match. Last year at the French Open, the 37-year-old withdrew before the quarterfinals match against Casper Ruud due to knee injury. At the 2023 Australian Open, Djokovic had an abdominal tear, but he still went on to clinch his record 10th title at the Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic was unsure whether he would be able to play the semifinal against Alexander Zverev as he didn’t turn up for two practice sessions due to leg injury. The 37-year-old’s availability for the semifinal was confirmed just 90 minutes before the match. With leg injury, Djokovic is likely to be out of action for a few weeks and it is uncertain at the moment when he will return to the court.

