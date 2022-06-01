R.I.P KK: 15 most popular songs of the musical genius

KK lent his soulful voice to many memorable songs, many of which are still heard on repeat mode.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed into the ages on Tuesday evening, sending shockwaves across the music fraternity and his countless fans.

Having started his professional career in singing in 1994, KK lent his soulful voice to many memorable songs, many of which are still heard on repeat mode.

Let us take a look at some of the 15 most popular songs of KK:

1) 'Yaaron'

Album: Pal

2) 'Tu Jo Mila'

Movie: Bajrangi Bhaijaan

3) 'Ajab Si'

Movie: Om Shanti Om

4) Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai

Movie: Woh Lamhe

5) 'Humko Pyar Hua'

Movie: Ready

6) 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai'

Movie: Gangster

7) 'Khuda Jaane'

Movie: Bachna Ae Haseeno

8) 'Awaarapan Banjaarapan'

Movie: Jism

9) 'Tadap Tadap'

Movie: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

10) 'Dus Bahane'

Movie: Dus

11) Dil Kyun Yeh Mera

Movie: Kites

12) 'Labon Ko'

Movie: Bhool Bhulaiyaa

13) 'Beete Lamhein'

Movie: The Train

14) 'Alvida'

Movie: Life In A...Metro

15) 'I Am In Love'

Movie: Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

