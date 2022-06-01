Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    R.I.P KK: 15 most popular songs of the musical genius

    KK lent his soulful voice to many memorable songs, many of which are still heard on repeat mode.

    Singer KK passes away: Most popular songs of the musical genius
    Kolkata, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 12:58 AM IST

    Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed into the ages on Tuesday evening, sending shockwaves across the music fraternity and his countless fans.

    Having started his professional career in singing in 1994, KK lent his soulful voice to many memorable songs, many of which are still heard on repeat mode.

    Let us take a look at some of the 15 most popular songs of KK:

    1) 'Yaaron' 
    Album: Pal

    2) 'Tu Jo Mila' 
    Movie: Bajrangi Bhaijaan

    3) 'Ajab Si'
    Movie: Om Shanti Om

    4) Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai 
    Movie: Woh Lamhe

    5) 'Humko Pyar Hua'
    Movie: Ready

    6) 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai'
    Movie: Gangster

    7) 'Khuda Jaane'
    Movie: Bachna Ae Haseeno

    8) 'Awaarapan Banjaarapan'
    Movie: Jism

    9) 'Tadap Tadap'
    Movie: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

    10) 'Dus Bahane'
    Movie: Dus

    11) Dil Kyun Yeh Mera 
    Movie: Kites

    12) 'Labon Ko'
    Movie: Bhool Bhulaiyaa

    13) 'Beete Lamhein' 
    Movie: The Train

    14) 'Alvida'
    Movie: Life In A...Metro

    15) 'I Am In Love'
    Movie: Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

