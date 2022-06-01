R.I.P KK: 15 most popular songs of the musical genius
KK lent his soulful voice to many memorable songs, many of which are still heard on repeat mode.
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed into the ages on Tuesday evening, sending shockwaves across the music fraternity and his countless fans.
Let us take a look at some of the 15 most popular songs of KK:
1) 'Yaaron'
Album: Pal
2) 'Tu Jo Mila'
Movie: Bajrangi Bhaijaan
3) 'Ajab Si'
Movie: Om Shanti Om
4) Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai
Movie: Woh Lamhe
5) 'Humko Pyar Hua'
Movie: Ready
6) 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai'
Movie: Gangster
7) 'Khuda Jaane'
Movie: Bachna Ae Haseeno
8) 'Awaarapan Banjaarapan'
Movie: Jism
9) 'Tadap Tadap'
Movie: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
10) 'Dus Bahane'
Movie: Dus
11) Dil Kyun Yeh Mera
Movie: Kites
12) 'Labon Ko'
Movie: Bhool Bhulaiyaa
13) 'Beete Lamhein'
Movie: The Train
14) 'Alvida'
Movie: Life In A...Metro
15) 'I Am In Love'
Movie: Once Upon A Time In Mumbai
