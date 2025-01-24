Bigg Boss voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh receives death threats from Rajat Dalal's followers and fans

Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss narrator, has received death threats and insults on social media. Vijay has asked followers to stop abuse against him thinking he's Bigg Boss.

In a worrisome turn of events, acclaimed voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh, widely known as the narrator of the popular reality program Bigg Boss for 15 years, has received death threats and online abuse from Rajat Dalal supporters. The social media influencer lost the Bigg Boss 18 title to Karan Veer Mehra on January 19, 2025. He finished second in the Salman Khan-hosted program, with Vivian D'Sena coming in top.

The threats against Vijay Vikram Singh began immediately after the BB 18 finale aired, as Rajat Dalal's followers were unhappy with his ouster. While Singh is responsible for describing the events and delivering analysis as planned by the show's producers, some Dalal fans appear to have misinterpreted his job as Bigg Boss himself, resulting in online anger and threats of violence.

The death threats were purportedly made via social media sites, with multiple people sending direct messages and public posts targeting Singh. Fans have also slammed the show's makers, calling it "fixed." In fact, in one of Vijay's latest articles, Rajat Dalal's admirers were spotted attacking him and his family, prompting him to disable the comment area. A fan page of the fitness influencer wrote, “You did wrong with Rajat Dalal; your family and kids will never be happy."

Vijay Vikram Singh confirmed in December 2024 that he is only a narrator on Bigg Boss, not the show's actual voice. He explains in a video message, “Please stop abusing me in the comments section and messages. I just narrate the tasks and timings for the audience in Bigg Boss. I know nothing about the voice that speaks to the contestants. I don’t know if it’s a machine or a real person. So I request the audience to refrain from abusing me."

Vijay too received abusive mails following Digvijay Rathee's ouster. In response, Vijay sent another video message, saying, "Please stop sending hate comments. I am Bigg Boss' second voice, not the main one."

Aside from contributing his voice to Bigg Boss, Vijay Vikram Singh has acted in several online series. He appeared in Manoj Bajpayee's critically acclaimed series The Family Man (seasons 1 and 2), Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, and Kajol's The Trial.

