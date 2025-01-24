Hyderabad Metro shares station names for Miyapur-Patancheru corridor

India News
It is known that Miyapur-Patancheru is one of the routes in the second phase expansion of the metro. Officials have recently revealed key details regarding this route.
The metro will be constructed for a total of 13 kilometers from Miyapur to Patancheru. Flyover works are underway at BHEL. So there is a possibility of a metro coming close to it.
A total of 10 stations will be built along the 13-kilometer route. Approximately Rs. 4107 crore will be spent for this.
As for the stations, Miyapur Cross Road, Alwyn Cross Road, Madinaguda, Chandanagar, BHEL, Jyothinagar, Beeramguda, RC Puram, ICRISAT, Patancheru.
Officials estimate that at least 1.65 lakh people are likely to travel by this metro connecting Hyderabad to Sangareddy district by 2028.
Being close to the ORR and being an industrial corridor, there is a lot of traffic from Miyapur to Patancheru. The arrival of the metro will provide relief to passengers.
