India News

Hyderabad Metro shares station names for Miyapur-Patancheru corridor

Image credits: Social Media

Second Phase of Metro

It is known that Miyapur-Patancheru is one of the routes in the second phase expansion of the metro. Officials have recently revealed key details regarding this route. 

Image credits: Social Media

A total of 13 kilometers

The metro will be constructed for a total of 13 kilometers from Miyapur to Patancheru. Flyover works are underway at BHEL. So there is a possibility of a metro coming close to it.  

Image credits: Social Media

Ten Stations Planned

A total of 10 stations will be built along the 13-kilometer route. Approximately Rs. 4107 crore will be spent for this. 
 

Image credits: Social Media

Station Details

As for the stations, Miyapur Cross Road, Alwyn Cross Road, Madinaguda, Chandanagar, BHEL, Jyothinagar, Beeramguda, RC Puram, ICRISAT, Patancheru. 

Image credits: Social Media

By 2028

Officials estimate that at least 1.65 lakh people are likely to travel by this metro connecting Hyderabad to Sangareddy district by 2028. 
 

Image credits: iSTOCK

Check on Traffic Problems

Being close to the ORR and being an industrial corridor, there is a lot of traffic from Miyapur to Patancheru. The arrival of the metro will provide relief to passengers. 

Image credits: iSTOCK

National Girl Child Day 2025: 10 legal rights for girls in India

January 24: 10 key events that happened on this day; Check HERE

Republic Day 2025: Know B.R Ambedkar's degree, education

Who is Reeti Pathak? BJP MLA grilling Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla