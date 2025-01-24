Renault Duster to make a comeback in India soon? Here's what we know

Renault Duster is set to make a comeback in India. The car was first spotted during India testing in late 2024. Several new reports suggest that the new Duster will come to India in 2026.

article_image1
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

Renault Duster, a popular SUV, is making a comeback in India. Spotted testing in late 2024, reports suggest a 2026 launch.

article_image2

Built on the CMF-B platform, the new Duster will compete with SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and others.

article_image3

The new Duster will feature turbocharged petrol engines, a touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, and advanced safety features.

article_image4

Renault also plans to launch the new-generation Triber MPV and Kiger SUV in the second half of 2025 with design and feature updates.

