Renault Duster to make a comeback in India soon? Here's what we know

Renault Duster is set to make a comeback in India. The car was first spotted during India testing in late 2024. Several new reports suggest that the new Duster will come to India in 2026.

Built on the CMF-B platform, the new Duster will compete with SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and others.

The new Duster will feature turbocharged petrol engines, a touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, and advanced safety features.

Renault also plans to launch the new-generation Triber MPV and Kiger SUV in the second half of 2025 with design and feature updates.

