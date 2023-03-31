Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shreya Dhanwanthary SEXY pics: 'The Family Man' star poses in racy bra, panties for her latest Instagram post

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    OTT star Shreya Dhanwanthary's bold photoshoots in unbuttoned shirts, bikinis, and other sensual clothes are causing quite a stir on Instagram; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shreya Dhanwanthary isn't afraid to pose in exposing lingerie for the camera. The 34-year-old actress showed off her toned figure in a sensual stance in a bed while wearing a racy bra and panties.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the photo, the Family Man star posed seductively, which she uploaded on her own Instagram account. "Monochrome," she simply captioned the black-and-white shot.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shreya is wearing a matching lace bra and bikini-cut bottom combination in the shot. In the shot, she blushes as she shuts her eyes and rests her right hand on her brow while smiling.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shreya’s photo garnered much attention on social media, with fans flooding her post with cheesy comments. One fan wrote, “We want more monochrome." Another one said, “The sexiest photo on Instagram today!" “So hot, Shreya," wrote a third user.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shreya Dhanwanthary previously treated followers to a busty social media exhibition, posing for a snap with her top undone and her cleavage exposed. The actress grinned for the camera as she flaunted her huge cleavage in a white unbuttoned blouse paired with black trousers. Also Read: John Wick: Chapter 4: Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to his stunt crew (Pictures)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shreya made her acting debut in the Telugu film Josh in 2009. She has appeared in several films, including Sneha Geetham, Why Cheat India, Looop Lapeta, and Chup: Vengeance of the Artist. The actress, however, earned her big break with Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man. Shreya will next be featured in Sony Pictures Films India's supernatural thriller Adbhut, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, and Rohan Mehra.

    She is also filming Nausikhiye for Lionsgate India Studios, which stars Amol Parashar and Abhimanyu Dassani and is directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra all set to meet her soon-to-be jiju Raghav Chadha; read details

