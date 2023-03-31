Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra all set to meet her soon-to-be jiju Raghav Chadha; read details

    Priyanka Chopra, who is due to visit India to promote her web programme Citadel, will allegedly meet Parineeti Chopra's rumoured lover Raghav Chadha. Reports circulate that the Bollywood actress is engaged to the Aam Aadmi Party leader.
     

    Priyanka Chopra all set to meet her soon-to-be jiju Raghav Chadha; read details RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    Rumours abound that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. While they have not officially acknowledged or refuted the allegations, the couple has publicly appeared and dropped hints to fans. The rumoured lovebirds have been dating for a while and are now ready to take their relationship to the next level.

    Priyanka Chopra to soon meet Raghav Chadha?
    Pari was a bridesmaid during her cousin Priyanka Chopra's wedding. Today, it appears that Priyanka is ready to take on the role of ladki wale. According to rumours, PeeCee will soon meet Raghav.

    Also Read: John Wick: Chapter 4: Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to his stunt crew (Pictures)

    According to a source, "Priyanka will be in India shortly to promote Citadel. Back in the bay, she'll presumably encounter her cousin Parineeti Chopra. The actress may also meet Parineeti's close pal Raghav Chadha. A little ceremony will most likely be held in their families' presence."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    According to rumours, Pari and Raghav have been friends since their undergraduate days in the United Kingdom. The couple originally ignited dating rumours after being photographed at a London event. They've gone on numerous adventures since then. The Ishaqzaade actress was recently approached to comment on speculations regarding her wedding with Raghav, but she preferred to keep silent. Her smile, on the other hand, told it all.

    Moreover, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora recently added fuel to the fire by praising Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. "My sincere congrats go out to @raghav chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their relationship be abundantly blessed with love, joy, and friendship. Best regards!!! "He tweeted about it.

    Also Read: Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden kick baddies with swag-WATCH

    Now, Punjabi musician Harrdy Sandhu has also confirmed that the wedding is indeed "happening." The actress and Harrdy Sandhu had worked together in the spy thriller from 2022 titled Code Name: Tiranga. Harrdy was happy that Parineeti was "finally settling down in life" ".

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 Utah Ski Crash, awarded $1 in damages AHA

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 'Utah Ski Crash', awarded $1 in damages

    Gaslight Twitter REVIEW: Fans hail Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda's film as an 'engaging' thriller vma

    Gaslight Twitter REVIEW: Fans hail Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda's film as an 'engaging' thriller

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha soon to get married? Here's what Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu said AHA

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha soon to get married? Here's what Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu said

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Rekha in Kanjeevaram saree impresses fans; event didnt start until she arrived RBA

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Rekha in Kanjeevaram saree impresses fans; event didnt start until she arrived

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi club future: PSG Paris Saint-Germain star informs Argentina teammates about decision; details here-ayh

    Lionel Messi's club future: PSG star informs Argentina teammates about decision; details here

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check - adt

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video AJR

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 Utah Ski Crash, awarded $1 in damages AHA

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 'Utah Ski Crash', awarded $1 in damages

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon