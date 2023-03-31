Priyanka Chopra all set to meet her soon-to-be jiju Raghav Chadha; read details

Priyanka Chopra, who is due to visit India to promote her web programme Citadel, will allegedly meet Parineeti Chopra's rumoured lover Raghav Chadha. Reports circulate that the Bollywood actress is engaged to the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Rumours abound that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. While they have not officially acknowledged or refuted the allegations, the couple has publicly appeared and dropped hints to fans. The rumoured lovebirds have been dating for a while and are now ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Priyanka Chopra to soon meet Raghav Chadha?

Pari was a bridesmaid during her cousin Priyanka Chopra's wedding. Today, it appears that Priyanka is ready to take on the role of ladki wale. According to rumours, PeeCee will soon meet Raghav.

According to a source, "Priyanka will be in India shortly to promote Citadel. Back in the bay, she'll presumably encounter her cousin Parineeti Chopra. The actress may also meet Parineeti's close pal Raghav Chadha. A little ceremony will most likely be held in their families' presence."

According to rumours, Pari and Raghav have been friends since their undergraduate days in the United Kingdom. The couple originally ignited dating rumours after being photographed at a London event. They've gone on numerous adventures since then. The Ishaqzaade actress was recently approached to comment on speculations regarding her wedding with Raghav, but she preferred to keep silent. Her smile, on the other hand, told it all.

Moreover, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora recently added fuel to the fire by praising Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. "My sincere congrats go out to @raghav chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their relationship be abundantly blessed with love, joy, and friendship. Best regards!!! "He tweeted about it.

Now, Punjabi musician Harrdy Sandhu has also confirmed that the wedding is indeed "happening." The actress and Harrdy Sandhu had worked together in the spy thriller from 2022 titled Code Name: Tiranga. Harrdy was happy that Parineeti was "finally settling down in life" ".