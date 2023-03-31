Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    John Wick: Chapter 4: Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to his stunt crew (Pictures)

    Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has a special treat in store for the stunt team of John Wick: Chapter 4. He gave them personalised T-shirts and Rolex watches.
     

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    Keanu Reeves' latest film, John Wick: Chapter 4, is presently gaining hearts. The picture has received favourable reviews from both audiences and reviewers. Keanu went over and above to express his gratitude to the film's stuntmen by offering them something unique. They received personalised T-shirts and pricey Rolex watches from the star.

    According to rumours, Keanu Reeves gave customised T-shirts to the stunt team of John Wick: Chapter 4. It listed how many times they perished in the film. During filming, several of the actors were murdered more than 20 times on-screen. They had some death-defying sequences, and Keanu wanted to pay tribute to them.

    According to People magazine, Keanu gave his four-man stunt squad customised Rolex Submariner watches. Furthermore, each watch was personalised with a particular message.

    Lionsgate's picture also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, Ian McShane, and Keanu. Chad Stahelski, who directed the first three films, will again direct the sequel. The film was produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski, with Reeves and Louise Rosner acting as executive producers. Lionsgate distributes the film, which was co-produced by Thunder Road Films and 87North Productions.

    The fourth instalment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and will be the longest in the Keanu Reeves-led trilogy. Keanu is also in negotiations to return to the 'Ballerina' spinoff, which will feature Ana de Armas.

    About John Wick: Chapter 4: 
    On March 24, John Wick: Chapter 4 was released. It is a Chad Stahelski-directed American action film written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. It is the fourth entry in the John Wick franchise and the sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019). Keanu Reeves plays the eponymous role in the film, which also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick (who died before the film's release), Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. In the film, John Wick seeks vengeance on the High Table and those who abandoned him for dead.

