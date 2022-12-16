Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival

It was a star-studded evening yesterday. The biggest celebs from the Bollywood film industry, like global bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and several others, made their starry appearance at the KIFF 2022.

Image: Mamata Banerjee / Facebook Page

While the excitement of audiences and fans is at an all-time high now, it is a fact that Bollywood has its own charm in the city of culture, arts, and joy, Kolkata. Shah Rukh Khan, whose making a smashing comeback to the screens after four years with Pathaan, was the chief guest at the inauguration of the coveted 28th Kolkata International Film Festival 2022, held in Kolkata. Besides Shah Rukh, celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and several others also made their starry appearance at the KIFF 2022. ALSO READ: Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

Image: Mamata Banerjee / Facebook Page

Mamata Banerjee and Amitabh Bachchan look happy in this picture while posing together. The West Bengal CM looked happy as Big B spoke fluent Bengali at the 28th edition of KIFF. Since he is married to Jaya Bachchan who is Bengali, he is also known as 'Kolkata Jamai.' The West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks for a Bharat Ratna for Amitabh Bachchan at the inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. During her speech, the chief minister demanded that superstar Amitabh Bachchan be honoured with the Bharat Ratna for his immense contribution to Indian and world cinema. He also expressed his gratitude towards Kolkata for his first job. In his speech at the KIFF 2022, he said, "I salute you Kolkata for giving me my first job. I salute you Kolkata for giving Jaya her first film in Mahanagar directed by Satyajit Ray but most of all, I salute you for your artistic temperament that embraces of the plurality and equality. This is what makes Bengal so special. Apnara shobai bhalo thakben."

Image: Mamata Banerjee / Facebook Page

Shah Rukh Khan was felicitated and honored for his immense contribution to industry and cinema at KIFF 2022. Shah Rukh Khan looks happy in this picture with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who seemed impressed as SRK spoke in fluent Bengali in his speech while inaugurating the film festival. Amid Boycott Pathaan trends on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about social media as a tool at KIFF. He said, "Cinema and advent of articulation through social media platforms have become the expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of times, is shaped by social media."

Image: Mamata Banerjee / Facebook Page