Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

Avatar 2 has finally released today in the theatres globally. While critics have given rave reviews, it is yet to be seen, what could be the exact collections globally to make it a hit.

After a long wait of thirteen years, the sequel film to James Cameron directed Avatar, titled Avatar: The Way Of Water, is finally out in the theatres. The fantasy adventure action film has released in theatres. Ardent fans have already started going for the film. While the film has also received good reviews, there's a lot of excitement amongst audiences.

The much-awaited fantasy adventure drama film, Avatar: The Way Of Water has released in the theatres today. Before the film's official release on December 16, a special screening of Avatar 2 was kept, for celebrities and media. During the screening, all have opened up on how the film is a different surreal experience. According to reports, the film can explode on the box office from day one.

Let us look at the possible day-one collection estimates and the budget involved in making the film. Many reports suggest that Avatar 2 can do wonders in the opening-day collections. According to a report by a leading Indian news portal, the film can collect around 40 crores on the first day itself in India. Even though these numbers have been predicted, the official numbers will be out soon. According to a report by a global entertainment publication, it can be possible that Avatar: The Way Of Water can collect $15.8 million within 15 overseas markets.

For those unaware, the first part, Avatar was released back in 2009. After a long time and almost a wait of thirteen years, the sequel, Avatar 2, has come. The director, James Cameron, has been known for his use of technology, brilliant cinematography, and direction way ahead of its time. The technology used in making Avatar 2 is too much expensive.

Avatar 2 budget is said to be, $250 million (2000 crores). It means that Avatar 2 is an expensive film. To be a hit, it would have to earn a lot globally. Avatar 2 will only elevate visual cinema to another new level as James Cameron has created his magical spell on audiences again. It is true that Avatar 2 is capable enough, to take global cinema to new heights.