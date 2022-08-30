Romantic video: Bhojpuri hot actress Madhu Sharma and Nirahua's song ‘Roop Bate Sona Sona’ goes VIRAL (WATCH)
Another popular song from Bhojpuri film features Madhu Sharma and superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav is going viral on YouTube; take a look
The Bhojpuri song "Roop Bate Sona Sona" has become highly popular online. Another popular song features a couple of well-known Bhojpuri movies, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Madhu Sharma.
They are both well-known actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. Nirhua is once again driving fans wild with his dance moves in this song. (Video)
Many bold scenes have been filmed in the video of this song. In the video, Madhu Sharma and Nirahua are seen doing a romantic dance.
People are very fond of the romance between the two, which is why this video is included in the must-watch list.
On January 7, 2020, the well-known Bhojpuri YouTube channel Ishar Bhojpuri uploaded this video. Over 50,000 people have seen this video. Niharika Joshi -Manoj Mishra are the singers, and Dhananjay Mishra composed the song.
Currently, the Bhojpuri public like this song quite a bit. Without a doubt, Nirahua is a fantastic match for any actress. This video is now going viral day by day.