Romantic video: Bhojpuri hot actress Madhu Sharma and Nirahua's song ‘Roop Bate Sona Sona’ goes VIRAL (WATCH)

Another popular song from Bhojpuri film features Madhu Sharma and superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav is going viral on YouTube; take a look



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Bhojpuri song "Roop Bate Sona Sona" has become highly popular online. Another popular song features a couple of well-known Bhojpuri movies, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Madhu Sharma.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

They are both well-known actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. Nirhua is once again driving fans wild with his dance moves in this song. (Video)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Many bold scenes have been filmed in the video of this song. In the video, Madhu Sharma and Nirahua are seen doing a romantic dance.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

People are very fond of the romance between the two, which is why this video is included in the must-watch list.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

On January 7, 2020, the well-known Bhojpuri YouTube channel Ishar Bhojpuri uploaded this video. Over 50,000 people have seen this video. Niharika Joshi -Manoj Mishra are the singers, and Dhananjay Mishra composed the song.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube