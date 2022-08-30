Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Romantic video: Bhojpuri hot actress Madhu Sharma and Nirahua's song ‘Roop Bate Sona Sona’ goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    Another popular song from Bhojpuri film features Madhu Sharma and superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav is going viral on YouTube; take a look
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri song "Roop Bate Sona Sona" has become highly popular online. Another popular song features a couple of well-known Bhojpuri movies, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Madhu Sharma.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are both well-known actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. Nirhua is once again driving fans wild with his dance moves in this song. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Many bold scenes have been filmed in the video of this song. In the video, Madhu Sharma and Nirahua are seen doing a romantic dance.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    People are very fond of the romance between the two, which is why this video is included in the must-watch list.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On January 7, 2020, the well-known Bhojpuri YouTube channel Ishar Bhojpuri uploaded this video. Over 50,000 people have seen this video. Niharika Joshi -Manoj Mishra are the singers, and Dhananjay Mishra composed the song. Also Read: Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Namrata Malla show off their HOT dance

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Currently, the Bhojpuri public like this song quite a bit. Without a doubt, Nirahua is a fantastic match for any actress. This video is now going viral day by day. Also Read: Akshara Singh birthday: 5 ultra-glam pics of the Bhojpuri actor

