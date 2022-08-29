Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Namrata Malla show off their HOT dance moves (WATCH HERE)

The popularity of Khesari Lal Yadav is increasing day by day. Khesari Lal Yadav is also known as the hit machine of the Bhojpuri industry and always remains in trend.

Every song of Khesari, whether a new or an old music video, often goes viral on the internet. From the songs of Bhole in Sawan to the romantic songs released in the past, everyone is making a comeback on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)



In this sequence, Khesari's recently released romantic song 'Do Ghoont' featuring Namrita Malla is being loved by many. The audience repeatedly listens to this song, which is getting excellent views.



Khesari Lal Yadav and Shilpi Raj gave voice to the song; the music is by Shubham Raj (SBR) and was written by Ajeet Mandal. In this song, Khesari is seen with the glamorous model and actress Namrata Malla, one of the boldest Bhojpuri actresses. This item song has been viewed more than 36 million times so far.



In this song, Khesari is seen romancing Namrata as a police officer, and the audience is also enjoying their chemistry. Actress Namrata Malla is making everyone go crazy with her dance moves in the music video and people can't stop praising her dance moves.



The video of the Bhojpuri Song 'Do Ghunt' has been released on the YouTube channel of Saregama Hum Bhojpuri. It is giving a tremendous audience response and has gotten more than 36 million views in the last seven months. Also Read: Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's hit song

