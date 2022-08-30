Akshara Singh birthday: 5 ultra-glam pics of the Bhojpuri actor

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh is celebrating her birthday today, on Tuesday, August 30. Here are five scintillating pictures of one of the most popular female actors from the Bhojpuri film industry, along with some interesting information on the actor’s rumoured love life.

Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh turned a year older today, on August 30. Those who are well-versed with the Bhojpuri film industry would be aware of how popular Akshara in the regional film industry is. She has a huge fan following of over 4.8 million users on Instagram alone, which is more than Monalisa or Namrata Malla, the other two popular actors from the Bhojpuri film industry.

Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

In today's time, Akshara is one of the top actresses in Bhojpuri cinema; she has worked hard to reach this position. Born on August 30, 1993, in Patna, Bihar, Akshara has delivered several hit films and popular music videos.

Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

Apart from her professional life, Akshara Singh has been in the news for her love life as well. Akshara and famous Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's love is not hidden from anyone. Akshara, who started her career with the 2010 film 'Satyamev Jayate', grew closer to Pawan Singh in the year 2015, reportedly. Their onscreen chemistry was much loved by the audience.

Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

Their songs such as 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Mein Paseena', 'Tani Phere Di Karvatia', 'Hamau Jawan Bani Tuhu Jawan', and 'Paatar Chhetar Chhotki Jahajiya' are some of the most popular ones of the duo.

Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh were reportedly in a relationship with each other for almost three years. During this, Akshara did not miss a single opportunity to shower love on Pawan and stood by the actor in every difficult time. Not only this, per the reports, Akshara wanted to marry Pawan. But he surprised everyone by marrying Jyoti Singh, ending their rumoured relationship.

Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram