Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh birthday: 5 ultra-glam pics of the Bhojpuri actor

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

    Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh is celebrating her birthday today, on Tuesday, August 30. Here are five scintillating pictures of one of the most popular female actors from the Bhojpuri film industry, along with some interesting information on the actor’s rumoured love life.

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh turned a year older today, on August 30. Those who are well-versed with the Bhojpuri film industry would be aware of how popular Akshara in the regional film industry is. She has a huge fan following of over 4.8 million users on Instagram alone, which is more than Monalisa or Namrata Malla, the other two popular actors from the Bhojpuri film industry.

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    In today's time, Akshara is one of the top actresses in Bhojpuri cinema; she has worked hard to reach this position. Born on August 30, 1993, in Patna, Bihar, Akshara has delivered several hit films and popular music videos.

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    Apart from her professional life, Akshara Singh has been in the news for her love life as well. Akshara and famous Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's love is not hidden from anyone. Akshara, who started her career with the 2010 film 'Satyamev Jayate', grew closer to Pawan Singh in the year 2015, reportedly. Their onscreen chemistry was much loved by the audience.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan to Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, stars who welcome Ganpati Bappa at home

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    Their songs such as 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Mein Paseena', 'Tani Phere Di Karvatia', 'Hamau Jawan Bani Tuhu Jawan', and 'Paatar Chhetar Chhotki Jahajiya' are some of the most popular ones of the duo.

    ALSO READ: Chitrangda Singh Birthday: College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh were reportedly in a relationship with each other for almost three years. During this, Akshara did not miss a single opportunity to shower love on Pawan and stood by the actor in every difficult time. Not only this, per the reports, Akshara wanted to marry Pawan. But he surprised everyone by marrying Jyoti Singh, ending their rumoured relationship.

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    Akshara Singh had also reportedly filed a case accusing Pawan Singh of threatening her. Akshara had told in an interview that ever since she gave an interview against Pawan Singh, he began to threaten her. And thus, their alleged relationship ended on a rather bitter note.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrest actor Kamal Rashid Khan AJR

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan

    Chitrangda Singh Birthday College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world drb

    Chitrangda Singh Birthday: College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay buys Rs 35 Crore apartment in the heart of Chennai city (Details) RBA

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay buys Rs 35 Crore apartment in the heart of Chennai city (Details)

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step RBA

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step

    Ranveer Singh Nude photo row Actor appears before Chembur police to record statement drb

    Ranveer Singh Nude photo row: Police records actor’s statement

    Recent Stories

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrest actor Kamal Rashid Khan AJR

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan

    TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here - adt

    Telangana, TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here

    Gautam Adani overtakes France's Bernard Arnault to become world's 3rd richest person - adt

    Gautam Adani overtakes France's Bernard Arnault to become world's 3rd richest person

    football EPL 2022-23, Matchday 5 preview and predictions: West Ham-Tottenham, Leicester-Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool among top clashes-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Matchday 5 preview and predictions: West Ham-Tottenham, Leicester-Man United among top clashes

    AAP vs BJP: Delhi MLAs from both parties stage overnight protests in assembly - adt

    AAP vs BJP: Delhi MLAs from both parties stage overnight protests in assembly

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon