SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Amrapali and Nirahua's romantic dance moves (WATCH)
Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and popular actress Amarpali Dubey’s amazing dance moves on the song ‘Batawa Gori Kabale Rajai Se Tak from Raja Babu.
Everyone nowadays enjoys Bhojpuri videos and songs. Bhojpuri videos are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known figures with a large fan base on social media.
Every day, one Bhojpuri song or another gets popular on YouTube and other media. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey has gone viral again. (Video)
The Bhojpuri crowd loves the song, and the actor's dance moves. The actress looks stunning in a pink saree in this song. Recently a Bhojpuri song ‘Batawa Gori Kabale Rajai Se’ is trending on social media.
Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's film Sipahi has a song sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh.
Pramod Shakuntalam wrote the lyrics for this song, while Om Jha composed the music.
Along with Nirahua and Amrapali, this film has Sushil Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Manoj Tiger, and Ayaz Khan in key parts.