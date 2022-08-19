Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Amrapali and Nirahua's romantic dance moves (WATCH)

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and popular actress Amarpali Dubey’s amazing dance moves on the song ‘Batawa Gori Kabale Rajai Se Tak from Raja Babu.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Everyone nowadays enjoys Bhojpuri videos and songs. Bhojpuri videos are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known figures with a large fan base on social media. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Every day, one Bhojpuri song or another gets popular on YouTube and other media. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey has gone viral again. (Video
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri crowd loves the song, and the actor's dance moves. The actress looks stunning in a pink saree in this song.  Recently a Bhojpuri song ‘Batawa Gori Kabale Rajai Se’ is trending on social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's film Sipahi has a song sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pramod Shakuntalam wrote the lyrics for this song, while Om Jha composed the music. Also Read: HOT Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua’s romantic song 'Joban Daba Di Raja ji' goes viral (WATCH)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Along with Nirahua and Amrapali, this film has Sushil Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Manoj Tiger, and Ayaz Khan in key parts. Also Read: Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh's song 'Mehari Ke Sukh Nahi Debu' goes viral

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anushka Sharma decodes Friday fashion in latest pics drb

    Anushka Sharma decodes Friday fashion in latest pics

    The Kashmir Files is hatemongering garbage...': Canadian filmmaker slams Vivek Agnihotri's film RBA

    'The Kashmir Files is hatemongering garbage...': Canadian filmmaker slams Vivek Agnihotri's film

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical

    BJP minister took a major dig at Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'flop' and 'frustrated' RBA

    BJP minister took a major dig at Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'flop' and 'frustrated'

    Janmashtami 2022 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion drb

    Janmashtami 2022: 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion

    Recent Stories

    Anushka Sharma decodes Friday fashion in latest pics drb

    Anushka Sharma decodes Friday fashion in latest pics

    World Photography Day 2022 From ring lights to tripods 5 products available on Amazon sale gcw

    World Photography Day 2022: From ring lights to tripods; 5 products available on Amazon sale

    Japan's bid to get young to drink alcohol more meets online backlash AJR

    Japan's bid to get young drink more alcohol meets online backlash

    World Photography Day 2022 Realme GT 2 Pro to Xiaomi 11T Pro 5 amazing camera smartphones under Rs 50000 gcw

    World Photography Day 2022: 5 amazing camera smartphones under Rs 50,000

    football Manchester United vs Liverpool: Will Real Madrid's Casemiro reunite with Ronaldo, Varane in Old Trafford clash snt

    Man United vs Liverpool: Will Real Madrid's Casemiro reunite with Ronaldo, Varane in Old Trafford clash?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon