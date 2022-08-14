Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh's song 'Mehari Ke Sukh Nahi Debu' goes viral

Mehari Ke Sukh Nahi Debu song from Bhojpuri film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya has more than millions views and people have just loved the music on YouTube. Apart from this, many people have also made excellent comments after watching the video.

Pawan Singh, the Bhojpuri superstar, is a well-known celebrity. His songs and films have made waves in the Bhojpuri cinema industry.



At the same time, a dance video of Pawan and Kajal Raghwani is causing quite a stir on the internet, with the actress seen romancing Pawan in sexy pink and blue nightgowns.



Bhojpuri videos are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known personalities with a large fan base on social media.



Fans adore Pawan Singh's acting abilities as well as his voice. His video is once again causing a stir on YouTube.



Pawan creates a stir in this video. During this, both Pawan and Kajal are dancing on the double bed to the song 'Mehri Ke Sukh Nahi Debu.'



Bhojpuri singers Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali's highly romantic Bhojpuri song is going viral on YouTube.

For the uninitiated, her video has been published on YouTube's DRJ Records Bhojpuri page, where it has received positive feedback. Furthermore, this song has been viewed by millions of people.

