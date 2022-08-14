Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh's song 'Mehari Ke Sukh Nahi Debu' goes viral

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mehari Ke Sukh Nahi Debu song from Bhojpuri film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya has more than millions views and people have just loved the music on YouTube. Apart from this, many people have also made excellent comments after watching the video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh, the Bhojpuri superstar, is a well-known celebrity. His songs and films have made waves in the Bhojpuri cinema industry. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    At the same time, a dance video of Pawan and Kajal Raghwani is causing quite a stir on the internet, with the actress seen romancing Pawan in sexy pink and blue nightgowns.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Everyone nowadays enjoys Bhojpuri movies and songs. Bhojpuri videos are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known personalities with a large fan base on social media. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans adore Pawan Singh's acting abilities as well as his voice. His video is once again causing a stir on YouTube. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan creates a stir in this video. During this, both Pawan and Kajal are dancing on the double bed to the song 'Mehri Ke Sukh Nahi Debu.' (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri singers Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali's highly romantic Bhojpuri song is going viral on YouTube. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For the uninitiated, her video has been published on YouTube's DRJ Records Bhojpuri page, where it has received positive feedback. Furthermore, this song has been viewed by millions of people. Aside from that, many individuals have left incredible remarks after seeing the video. Also Read: Monalisa SEXY bikini photos: Bhojpuri actress' HOT avatar in 'two-piece only' (See Pictures)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There is another song named Kaise Mein Sejiya Pe Ghungta Uthaungi’ featuring Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh from the same superhit film ‘Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya’, which has also gone viral. The film has set the flag of success with its release. Vinay Nirmal writes its lyrics, and its music is composed by Chhote Baba. Also Read: 5 sexy videos of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla that her fans must not miss

