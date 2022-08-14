Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOT Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua’s romantic song 'Joban Daba Di Raja ji' goes viral (WATCH)

    First Published Aug 14, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    Every day, one Bhojpuri song or another gets viral on YouTube and other social media sites. An old song video of Nirahua and Monalisa has suddenly gained popularity on YouTube. Watch here

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Everyone nowadays enjoys Bhojpuri movies and songs. Bhojpuri videos are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known personalities with a large fan base on social media. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirahua is a Bhojpuri superstar, who also has a large fan base. Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's viral video is setting YouTube on fire. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This video has a lot of fans. Their on-screen couple's chemistry can be noticed in the song 'Jobana Kaas Ke Daba Da Saiyan.'
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, an actress, is another well-known celebrity. Her photographs and videos frequently go popular on social media. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's every video and photo is showered with affection from her fans. This video has 6.1 million views. Wave Music Bhojpuri's YouTube channel posted it.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Talking about Monalisa, she is a Bhojpuri queen who has delivered countless successful flicks and has captivated us with her magnificent talent. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa has the best body and oozes oomph with her bold appearance. She has a big fan base. The actress was recently spotted uploading a snapshot of herself at the beach, and now she has posted a photo of herself relaxing in a pool.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa donned a blue bikini and looked stunning in it. She showed off her toned form. The diva's bikini looks astounded us. She was having fun in the water and posing for the sexiest looks. Also Read: Sexy pictures: Disha Patani’s latest photo dump is everything steamy and hot

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa was resting in the pool, and her amazing photographs drew our attention to her. The actress is on vacation and is relaxing and having fun. Also Read: Bold photos: 7 times when Esha Gupta rocked in skimpy black outfits

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support RBA

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? The Man answers-ayh

    WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', says AMPAS RBA

    Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', says AMPAS

    India75 7 best iconic patriotic dialogue from Bollywood films RBA

    India@75: 7 best iconic patriotic dialogue from Bollywood films

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 27 crore RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 27 crore

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur has started to go on the right path - Antonio Conte ahead of Chelsea clash-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Tottenham has started to go on the right path' - Conte ahead of Chelsea clash

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad India has PM who is willing to do what needs to be done

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'India has a PM who is willing to do what needs to be done'

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support RBA

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon