HOT Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua’s romantic song 'Joban Daba Di Raja ji' goes viral (WATCH)

Every day, one Bhojpuri song or another gets viral on YouTube and other social media sites. An old song video of Nirahua and Monalisa has suddenly gained popularity on YouTube. Watch here

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Everyone nowadays enjoys Bhojpuri movies and songs. Bhojpuri videos are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known personalities with a large fan base on social media.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirahua is a Bhojpuri superstar, who also has a large fan base. Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's viral video is setting YouTube on fire.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This video has a lot of fans. Their on-screen couple's chemistry can be noticed in the song 'Jobana Kaas Ke Daba Da Saiyan.'



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa, an actress, is another well-known celebrity. Her photographs and videos frequently go popular on social media.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa's every video and photo is showered with affection from her fans. This video has 6.1 million views. Wave Music Bhojpuri's YouTube channel posted it.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Talking about Monalisa, she is a Bhojpuri queen who has delivered countless successful flicks and has captivated us with her magnificent talent.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa has the best body and oozes oomph with her bold appearance. She has a big fan base. The actress was recently spotted uploading a snapshot of herself at the beach, and now she has posted a photo of herself relaxing in a pool.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa donned a blue bikini and looked stunning in it. She showed off her toned form. The diva's bikini looks astounded us. She was having fun in the water and posing for the sexiest looks. Also Read: Sexy pictures: Disha Patani’s latest photo dump is everything steamy and hot

Photo Courtesy: Instagram