Sexy video and pictures: Post LEAKED MMS controversy Anjali Arora flaunts her cleavage in deep neck choli

Anjali Arora recently posted gorgeous photos in lehenga choli, flaunting her cleavage and midriff. She was seen in a traditional outfit; take a look

Anjali Arora, a participant on "Lock Upp," has recently been lighting up the internet with her gorgeous photographs. She never fails to make her followers swoon over her unrivalled beauty and sweetness.



Anjali displayed her literary side by writing a love Shayari. The actress is the talk of all her devoted followers. The internet celebrity released a few of her stunning photos where she perfectly and stylishly posed for the camera on her Instagram account. (VIDEO)



Arora looked lovely wearing a green lehenga and a deep-neck shirt. In the chic blouse, her cleavage was almost exposed. The 22-year-old actress struck some sultry positions that had her followers salivating.



Sharing her pictures, Anjali Arora wrote, “Har baar hum par ilzam laga dete ho mohabbat ka Kabhi khud se bhi poocha haiItni khoobsurat kyun ho.”



Her expressions and killer moves broke the internet. In the comment section, she asked anjalians, “Kesi lgi pictures?” While one called her “cutie” another said, “Gorgeous.” Anjali also shared her reel on the viral song Nasha, sung by Amar Jalal Group and Faridkot. Also Read: Akshara Singh birthday: 5 ultra-glam pics of the Bhojpuri actor

