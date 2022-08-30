Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure?

Contrary to the expectation, Laal Singh Chaddha, which was one of the biggest releases of 2022, tanked miserably at the box office. And now, if reports are to be believed, the makers are blaming Aamir Khan for the film’s performance at the ticket window.

The failure of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office seems to have miffed its makers. Before its release, and way before the promotions began in full swing, the film was clearly one of the most-anticipated films of the year. A lot of buzz was created around it, given the fact that it was the official Indian adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1994 film ‘Forrest Gump’, starring Tom Hanks.

Contrary to the expectations that the makers had with the film, Laal Singh Chaddha fell flat at the box office. Much before its release, the film found itself in midst of several controversies. Now, reports are doing rounds that the makers of the film, Viacom 18 who jointly produced the film with Aamir Khan Productions, are blaming the actor for its failure.

The rights for Laal Singh Chaddha were brought by Viacom 18, reportedly for Rs 180 crore. Even though the company paid a hefty price, most decisions were made by Aamir Khan in terms of the film’s promotions, claimed a report in Hungama.

Per the report, Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan’s appearance on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, was informed to Viacom 18 very last minute. Along with this, the production house was not aware of his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s reality game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Claims have also been made that all the calls for Laal Singh Chaddha’s promotions were taken by Aamir Khan. And therefore, the losses that the makers have incurred, have miffed Viacom 18, leaving them to blame it on the actor.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also starred actors Kareen Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, marking the Hindi debut of the latter. The screenplay for the film was written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. Laal Singh Chaddha was also officially promoted by social media handles of The Academy and Forrest Gump.