    SEXY VIDEO ALERT: Urfi Javed aka Uorfi goes topless and wishes Happy Diwali; fan says 'Sharam karo'

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    While wishing her followers a happy Diwali on social media, Urfi aka Uorfi Javed, removes her top. The internet celebrity received abuse and trolls for the video; some even said she went too far.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The celebration of lights, Diwali, is almost approaching! Several stars wished their followers on social media as the celebrations got underway. The internet phenomenon Uorfi Javed, who is renowned for her distinctive sense of style, has also sent her well wishes via social media, but with a twist. In order to express Diwali greetings, Uorfi, who is known for experimenting with her clothing, went topless and wore only a long skirt.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Uorfi is seen flaunting, bare-chested, while covering her modesty with her hand and hiding her bothersome breasts in a video she shared to her Instagram account. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She may be seen gorging on a laddoo with her opposite hand. Uorfi complemented her long red skirt with dangler earrings and left her hair free.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The TV actor wore understated makeup along with a nude lip colour. In order to give the video a Diwali flavour, the actress can be seen posing while lying on a crimson sofa with a table lighted by earthen diyas. The song "Aaj jane ki zid na karo" is playing in the background of the video Uorfi posted on social media. She captioned the video as, “Happy Diwali everyone !! ❤️❤️."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after the video was shared on instagram, fans and netizens started reacting to the clip, and they trolled her. While one of the social media users wrote, " Had kar di," another commented, “Sharam kro ye kia kr rahi ho."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A third social media user wrote, “Sorry to say this is not the way to wish Diwali." Another comment read, “I used to like her bt this." At the same time many liked her unique way to wish Diwali. One of the comments read, “That’s one way to wish ‘happy Diwali’ 😋❤️‍🔥✨," a second comment reads, “Happy Diwali… Fire works on Instagram by : @urf7i."
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

