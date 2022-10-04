Sexy video alert! Disha Patani sizzles in gold plunging neckline bralette

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    Amidst ‘Suriya 42’ shooting, Disha Patani has shared a video on Monday that shows her love for Instagram filters. Disha is seen in a plunging neckline top, flaunting her cleavage and making men go weak in the knees.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani has never failed to impress her fans with her stunning sartorial choices. An avid social media user, she keeps her fans updated with the happenings of her life. Whether it is showing glimpses from her shoot locations to sharing adorable videos with her pet dog, Disha keeps posting various things on her social media, updating the fans of her whereabouts and the happenings.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    On Monday, the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor took to Instagram to share a sexy video of herself playing with the filters. Needless to say, Disha looked sizzling hot in the video.

    Haven't seen the video? Check it out here.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    In in the video, Disha Patani is seen wearing a golden bralette that came with a deep plunging neckline. She looked like a dreamy goddess as she posed sensuous poses for the camera. The actor had played Selena Gomez’s track ‘Calm Down’ to add more mood to the video.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Taking to the captions, Disha Patani wrote, “These filters✨." Soon after the actor put up the post, fans of Disha flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Several of Disha Patani’s fans complimented the actor for how stunning she looked in the video While of one the users wrote, “firee aaaaa," another fan wrote, “So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Patani who was last seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’, has a slew of upcoming films. She will be seen in ‘Yodha’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be sharing the screen space with Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and Kovai Sarala in ‘Suriya 42’.

