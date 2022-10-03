Poonam Pandey looks sexy in hot pink top; puts cleavage on display in latest video

Have you watched Poonam Pandey's throwback video from her vacation? If not, then watch it here as the actor flaunts her assets while enjoying some me-time over a yacht. The video should not missed by her fans.

Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Actor Poonam Pandey has taken over the world of social media with her latest video. The actor, who has often found herself in the midst of controversies, knows how to slay it on the net with her bold style. She often posts pictures and videos from her shoot life that are too hot to handle. Along with these, she has also taken to the gram to give a glimpse of her vacations. One such video is what the actor shared on Instagram on Monday, setting the vibe for the weekend.

Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Poonam Pandey shared a fun video of herself enjoying some sailing time. In the video that she has put up on her Instagram handle, the actor appears to be in a yacht that crashes through the tides of the ocean. To watch the video, click here. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dance to ‘Ambarsariya’ on their sangeet; watch the adorable video here

Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Although the location of the video is not known, it appears that the video is from one of Poonam Pandey’s beach vacations. Along with the throwback video, Poonam has put up a quirky caption that reflects upon her love for the water, as she wrote: “Aquaholic.” ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey Bikini Pictures: 5 times actor made jaws drop in racy two-piece

Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Poonam Pandey has worn a hot pink crop top in the video which she has paired with white high-waist pants. She kept her hair open and played with them as the wind continued to blow them with it. The actor also put her cleavage on display in the top that she wore.

Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram