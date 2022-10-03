Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poonam Pandey looks sexy in hot pink top; puts cleavage on display in latest video

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Have you watched Poonam Pandey's throwback video from her vacation? If not, then watch it here as the actor flaunts her assets while enjoying some me-time over a yacht. The video should not missed by her fans.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Actor Poonam Pandey has taken over the world of social media with her latest video. The actor, who has often found herself in the midst of controversies, knows how to slay it on the net with her bold style. She often posts pictures and videos from her shoot life that are too hot to handle. Along with these, she has also taken to the gram to give a glimpse of her vacations. One such video is what the actor shared on Instagram on Monday, setting the vibe for the weekend.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey shared a fun video of herself enjoying some sailing time. In the video that she has put up on her Instagram handle, the actor appears to be in a yacht that crashes through the tides of the ocean. To watch the video, click here.

    ALSO READ: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dance to ‘Ambarsariya’ on their sangeet; watch the adorable video here

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Although the location of the video is not known, it appears that the video is from one of Poonam Pandey’s beach vacations. Along with the throwback video, Poonam has put up a quirky caption that reflects upon her love for the water, as she wrote: “Aquaholic.”

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey Bikini Pictures: 5 times actor made jaws drop in racy two-piece

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey has worn a hot pink crop top in the video which she has paired with white high-waist pants. She kept her hair open and played with them as the wind continued to blow them with it. The actor also put her cleavage on display in the top that she wore.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality TV show ‘Lock-Upp’. During her stay on the show, Poonam revealed several things about her personal life including her troubled marriage with ex-husband Sam Bombay. She claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence and that she nearly had a brain haemorrhage once that led her to be hospitalized for a few days.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lacking Monday motivation Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanons workout videos and kick start your week sur

    Lacking Monday motivation? Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's workout videos and kick start your week

    Whats cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Find out sur

    What's cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ? Find out

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal dance to Ambarsariya on their sangeet watch the adorable video here drb

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dance to ‘Ambarsariya’ on their sangeet; watch the adorable video here

    Uttaran actors Tina Datta and Sreejita De catfight leads them to confession room read details drb

    Bigg Boss 16: ‘Uttaran’ actors Tina Datta, Sreejita De’s catfight leads them to confession room; read details

    MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig rappers fans troll the actor call him sasta Hrithik drb

    Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig; rapper's fans troll the actor

    Recent Stories

    Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemns rioting as 'unnatural', blames US AJR

    Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemns rioting as 'unnatural', blames US

    football La Liga 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski blown away by Barcelona enormous teenage talent and maturity-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: Lewandowski blown away by Barcelona's enormous teenage talent and maturity

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here - adt

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here

    CIA to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction: All you need to know AJR

    CIA to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction: All you need to know

    football man city vs man united Revealed One thing pep Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man erling Haaland snt

    Revealed: One thing Man City boss Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man Haaland

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon