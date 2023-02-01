SEXY Pictures: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez trolled for flaunting new look in revealing purple outfit

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, who recently turned 29, left her fans in awe as she sported a new look in an all-purple sporty outfit during her visit to a mall in Riyadh.

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is enjoying life in Riyadh, and the model took to Instagram recently to show off her new look. The gorgeous 29-year-old lady has reinvented herself with an incredible hairstyle as she sported an all-purple outfit during a visit to a mall. Also read: Georgina Rodriguez celebrates 29th birthday with Ronaldo, kids in Riyadh; stuns in white body-hugging dress

Georgina Rodriguez, who recently celebrated her birthday, looked stunning as she turned her luscious locks into braids and hit the town in a purple crop top and matching skirt. She was visiting a mall in Riyadh while sporting a large furry black and grey coat and purple tights.

Many of Georgina's 45.6 million Instagram followers showered Ronaldo's lady love with admiration when she posted pictures of her new appearance there. "Love the hair," said one fan, while another added, "This look is hot." Also read: Ronaldo, seeking 1st Al-Nassr goal, sends inspiring message ahead of Al-Fateh clash

Meanwhile, some trolls lashed out at Georgina for wearing a bold and revealing outfit. "The Saudi people are not opened by Georgina. I swear to God, shame on you Georgina. You don't respect Saudi customs and traditions," said one hater, while another added, "Distorting the image of Saudi Arabia." Another troll stated, "What a pity for people and time we see them in adulterers and make-up in the Land of the Two Holy Mosques." Here's a look at the comments that flooded Georgina's latest Instagram post

