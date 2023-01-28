Georgina Rodriguez celebrates 29th birthday with Ronaldo, kids in Riyadh; stuns in white body-hugging dress

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez celebrated her 29th birthday with the legendary striker and their kids on Friday in Riyadh.

The 29-year-old beauty flaunted her curves in a cleavage-revealing white midi-length dress and paired it with white heels. Meanwhile, the Al-Nassr star wore a black shirt with off-white ankle-length trousers and paired his look with white trainers.

Georgina celebrated her birthday with a 3-tier cake with floral designs and golden text that read 'Happy Birthday' in Portuguese. Taking to Instagram, the model shared pictures of herself with Ronaldo and their children. One of her photographs was against a white backdrop covered with feathers lit with the message "Happy Birthday Georgina."

"29 years completed surrounded by people and little people I love with all my heart. Immensely grateful to God for everything. Thank you all for having spent a little of your time congratulating me and sending me so much love," wrote Georgina in the caption of her post.

According to reports in Riyadh, the private room were Georgina and Ronaldo celebrated her birthday was decorated with white balloons, gypsophila flowers and inflated helium balloons shaped as "29" and "G".

Georgina's pictures were used to decorate the hallway, which led to one of the dining rooms set aside for the couple, their kids and a few close friends. Ronaldo's girlfriend was welcomed with a huge white flower, and the area was decked with candles to give it a romantic vibe. The pair were also treated to two musicians playing the violin and an oud.

After the party, Ronaldo and Georgina's supporters gathered outside the eatery to support the newlyweds.

The model flaunted a dark blue, form-fitting velvet gown by Dubai-based Tunisian designer Ali Karoui last week when she appeared at the Joy Awards in Riyadh. Georgina's ensemble included - a similar veil, gold shoes by the upscale Italian shoe brand Le Silla, and jewellery by the Bahraini brand Kooheji.

Rodriguez also supported Ronaldo as he made his Al-Nassr debut against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday.