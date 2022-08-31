SEXY-BOLD pictures: Malaika Arora trolled for flaunting her cleavage in deep-neck yellow gown

Malaika Arora received a lot of online trolling for her stunning appearance at the 67th Filmfare Awards in a deep-neck gown. Although many people praised Malaika for her fashionable appearance; take a look

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Actor Malaika Arora is ageing like a fine wine and there is absolutely no denying that. Even in her mid-40s, she can make any man go weak in the knees with her bold looks and beauty.



Recently, Malaika Arora made head turns at the Filmfare Awards 2022 as she slayed the red carpet in a yellow deep-neck thigh-high slit gown, showing off her ample cleavage.



Malaika Arora's gown is a part of the Alexandre Vauthier popular collection line. It was one of her expensive Rs 3,66,000 sequin outfits. The ruched, draped waist caught the eye due to the figure-hugging shape.



Malaika Arora exhibits her curves in the figure-hugging see-through dress. Though many complimented Malaika for her stylish look, a few others badly trolled the actress.



Malaika may be seen posing for the cameras in an internet video. The 48-year-old fashionista wears flawless makeup and a ponytail on her hair.



She accessorised her stunning appearance with an attractive neckpiece while wearing a yellow gown. Malaika was the target of internet trolls as soon as her pictures and videos from the event went viral.

One troll commented, “One more Urfi Javed.” Another said, “How uncomfortable she looks.......why do they do so artificial behavior?.” Also Read: Sexy pics, video: Namarat Malla twerks it in neon bikini, boy shorts

