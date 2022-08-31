Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY-BOLD pictures: Malaika Arora trolled for flaunting her cleavage in deep-neck yellow gown

    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    Malaika Arora received a lot of online trolling for her stunning appearance at the 67th Filmfare Awards in a deep-neck gown. Although many people praised Malaika for her fashionable appearance; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actor Malaika Arora is ageing like a fine wine and there is absolutely no denying that. Even in her mid-40s, she can make any man go weak in the knees with her bold looks and beauty. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Recently, Malaika Arora made head turns at the Filmfare Awards 2022 as she slayed the red carpet in a yellow deep-neck thigh-high slit gown, showing off her ample cleavage. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora's gown is a part of the Alexandre Vauthier popular collection line. It was one of her expensive Rs 3,66,000 sequin outfits. The ruched, draped waist caught the eye due to the figure-hugging shape.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora exhibits her curves in the figure-hugging see-through dress. Though many complimented Malaika for her stylish look, a few others badly trolled the actress. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika may be seen posing for the cameras in an internet video. The 48-year-old fashionista wears flawless makeup and a ponytail on her hair.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She accessorised her stunning appearance with an attractive neckpiece while wearing a yellow gown. Malaika was the target of internet trolls as soon as her pictures and videos from the event went viral.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One troll commented, “One more Urfi Javed.” Another said, “How uncomfortable she looks.......why do they do so artificial behavior?.”  Also Read: Sexy pics, video: Namarat Malla twerks it in neon bikini, boy shorts

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    To note, this is not the first time when Arora has been trolled. She often gets body-shamed and trolled for her gym looks, dating Arjun Kapoor, and for her bold sartorial choices. Also Read: Is PSG star Kylian Mbappe dating Ines Rau, the first Playboy transgender model? Details here

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Irfan Pathan's performance in chiyaan vikram 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut snt

    Irfan Pathan's performance in 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut

    Yashoda Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares poster; actress in never-seen-before avatar; take a look RBA

    Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares poster; actress in never-seen-before avatar; take a look

    Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film

    Bhojpuri videos: Khesari Lal Yadav to Pramod Premi's songs that would get you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood RBA

    Bhojpuri videos: Khesari Lal Yadav to Pramod Premi's songs that would get you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood

    The 67th Filmfare Award 2022 complete list of winners drb

    Filmfare Award 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon win best actor, actress; Shershaah registers most win

    Recent Stories

    Work begins on first Make in India anti-submarine warship snt

    Work begins on first Make in India anti-submarine warship

    Government will consult allies: Pakistan minister on flood aid from India AJR

    Government will consult allies: Pakistan minister on flood aid from India

    GATE 2023: Registrations link now active; know where, how to apply - adt

    GATE 2023: Registrations link active now; know where, how to apply

    Irfan Pathan's performance in chiyaan vikram 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut snt

    Irfan Pathan's performance in 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut

    Mick Schumacher to cut ties with Ferrari at season-end: What next in his F1 career?-ayh

    Mick Schumacher to cut ties with Ferrari at season-end: What next in his F1 career?

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon